Three Transfers Who Can Make An Immediate Impact For LSU Football

A revamped secondary paired with Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels offensively, there is much to look forward to this season

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers roster overhaul is one of the most impressive in the country, reeling in a number of top talents via the transfer portal. Revamping the secondary and adding offensive weapons, Kelly changed the landscape of this program in one offseason.

This staff did their work in the scouting department, landing 15 players via the portal who fit their new scheme, but who has the chance to step in Day 1 and give LSU a boost in the right direction?

Here are a few Tigers who could make an instant impact this season:

Joe Foucha - Safety

The Arkansas transfer and New Orleans native opened eyes during the spring in Death Valley. Starting the last three seasons with the Razorbacks, Foucha has the SEC experience to step in and give this secondary a boost right off the bat.

Arkansas safety Joe Foucha steps in to slow down a Georgia Bulldog offensive weapon during the 2021 season.

A season ago, the Arkansas captain finished with 73 tackles and two interceptions for the Razorbacks, showing his versatility all over the field. Defensive coordinator Matt House has spoken highly of Foucha, understanding he can come in and fit a number of schemes.

Foucha will be completing his final year of eligibility with LSU this season, looking to boost his draft stock and elevate a secondary that struggled much of last season. This defensive back unit has a wave of fresh faces with Foucha being the one who can lead the pack.

Jarrick Bernard-Converse - Cornerback

An Oklahoma State transfer, Bernard-Converse was voted to the All-Big12 First-Team a season ago. Despite missing most of spring camp with a foot injury, Bernard-Converse has shown his durability throughout his college career, tallying 47 consecutive starts for the Cowboys.

At 6-foot-1, 205-pounds, his ability to play all over the field is what this defensive coaching staff loves most. Playing safety for much of his time with Oklahoma State, he transitioned to cornerback for his final season with the Cowboys.

If all goes right for Bernard-Converse in his lone season with the Tigers, he has All-SEC potential with this defensive scheme. The ability to do it all paired with his tremendous leadership ability, he could help transition this secondary into a powerhouse alongside Foucha.

Greg Brooks - Cornerback

Another Arkansas transfer, Brooks joined Foucha as a package deal in coming to Baton Rouge to play for the Tigers. Another New Orleans native, the two elected to return home and play for their state school.

Brooks, a three-year starter with the Razorbacks alongside Foucha, looks to fill a nickelback role for LSU. Finishing his Arkansas career with 112 tackles and four interceptions, Brooks looks to get more exposure with the Tigers. Despite being a three-year starter, to get more volume and fit this scheme with LSU is something Brooks will be trying to get.

The trio of defensive back transfers in Foucha, Bernard-Converse and Brooks have the opportunity to bring back the “DBU” style of play for the Tigers. Unable to live up to the LSU standard the last few years, these three transfers look to bring back what the Bayou Bengals are most notable for.