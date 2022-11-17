Three UAB Players to Watch, LSU Must Monitor Rushing Attack

Brian Kelly and his LSU Tigers continue to take it one game at a time but understand the long-term goals of this program. After a strenuous SEC slate over the last month and a half, they’ll get a break from conference play, but face a fiery UAB squad.

The Blazers attain a myriad of weapons, specifically running back DeWayne McBride, making this yet another challenge. With McBride in the backfield and athletic wide receivers on the outside, it makes for an exciting matchup in Death Valley.

Here are three UAB players to watch on Saturday:

DeWayne McBride - Running Back

The heartbeat of this Blazers program is running back DeWayne McBride. The catalyst for how this offense performs, McBride has already tallied 1,400 yards on the ground while averaging 6.9 yards per carry.

At 5-foot-11, 215 pounds, the junior back has an extremely strong lower body to brush off defenders who look to tackle low. The ability to shed off opponents with his strength is one of his best attributes, but his shiftiness in open space is another.

The Tigers have been rather inconsistent when it comes to slowing down the rushing attack this season, which makes for their containment of McBride something to monitor closely come Saturday night in Death Valley.

Trea Shropshire - Wide Receiver

The Blazers receiving corps is led by both Trea Shropshire and Tejhaun Palmer. Shropshire, UAB’s do-it-all wideout, leads the team in receptions (30), receiving yards (612) and touchdowns (4) on the season.

Shropshire has flown under the radar this season due to UAB’s consistency in the run-game, but when called upon, he answers. With tremendous athleticism and the soft hands to make it happen, Shropshire is an extremely gifted receiver for this squad.

The Tigers’ secondary has elevated their game the last few weeks. Against a run-heavy Blazers squad, their number may not be called upon frequently, but when it is, they must monitor the production of UAB’s one-two punch on the outside.

Noah Wilder - Linebacker

The Blazers’ defense may not have standout numbers, but their linebacker corps has certainly held it down for them this season, specifically senior Noah Wilder. Wilder leads the team in tackles with 94, racking up 52 solo tackles.

We’ve seen LSU face gifted second-level talent this season, specifically against Alabama, have come out successful in just about every matchup. One thing the Tigers won’t have to worry about as much with Wilder is the pass rush. A linebacker who sits back and has plays come to him, he doesn’t fly into the backfield as much.

If this LSU offense can monitor both Wilder and his partner-in-crime, Taylor Tyler closely, it should be an efficient day at the office for the Bayou Bengals’ offense.