Three “Under the Radar” LSU Freshmen That Can Make An Impact Early

Glen West

LSU coach Ed Orgeron can't wait to have his players return to campus on June 1. With the NCAA and SEC allowing for voluntary workouts starting on June 8, a first step to a college football season has commenced.

The Tigers will begin reporting on June 1 with a team meeting scheduled for June 2. Orgeron said the primary purpose of that meeting will be to get the incoming freshmen, particularly those who weren't early enrollees, acclimated to the protocols and settled in.

LSU brings in a loaded 2020 recruiting class that addressed many of the weaknesses left behind by the historic draft class of 2020. While some of the big name freshmen like Arik Gilbert, Elias Ricks and BJ Ojulari have been discussed a lot this offseason, here are three players that didn't enroll early that can make an impact as freshmen.

Jaquelin Roy (Defensive Tackle, University Lab, Baton Rouge, LA)

It's very hard for one of the top players in the state of Louisiana to fly under the radar but that's exactly what's happened with Roy. The 6-foot-4, 293-pound freshman out of University Lab comes to LSU as a physical interior defensive lineman that should challenge for playing time once practice begins.

In an interview with "Off the Bench" last week, Orgeron laid out what the current depth chart on the defensive line looks like. At defensive tackle, he has Roy pegged behind veterans Glen Logan and Neil Farrell but is of the belief that he'll find his way on to the field. 

"I think somehow, some way, Jaquelin Roy is going to be in the mix for a starting position," Orgeron said. "We're deep enough to where we can have a very solid rotation."

Phillip Webb (Outside Linebacker, Lanier High School, Buford, GA)

Webb, like Ojulari is another outside linebacker out of Georgia that the coaching staff really likes but have just simply not had on campus yet to see up close and personal. Orgeron has spoken very highly of Ojulari in the offseason, saying he has the potential to be one of the great pass rushers this program has had. 

The 6-foot-3, 227-pound Webb possesses many of the same traits and has a very similar body type to that of Ojulari. The future of those two on opposite ends of the defensive line of scrimmage is scary to think about but there are veterans that have the upper edge as of now.

Orgeron has both Ojulari and Webb directly behind Justin Thomas in the right defensive end slot. It'll be interesting to follow if either of the freshmen can ultimately win that position. Thomas appeared in just five games a season ago, collecting 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks but Orgeron has liked what he’s seen from the junior.

Marcus Dumervil (Left Tackle, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Dumervil and high school teammate Marlon Martinez come to Baton Rouge from one of the premiere programs in the state of Florida. Signed as a four-star prospect according to 247Sports, Dumervil's size and agility have been praised at the tackle position but has some work to do once arriving on campus.

The coaching staff remains impressed with Dare Rosenthal, who started three games for the Tigers in 2019 and appeared in five. Rosenthal officially left the school for "personal reasons" back in March but Orgeron said to expect him back with the team in the summer.

"Had an excellent bowl season practice and I believe Dare has a chance to be a top draft choice," Orgeron said, "But he's got some things to work on and things to do."

So that leaves Dumervil in a three way battle for the backup left tackle spot, according to Orgeron's recent depth chart, alongside Xavier Hill and Cam Wire. It's also worth noting that Dumervil is behind Austin Deculus over at right tackle as well. 

It seems clear that the coaching staff likes his versatility and wants to try and get him on the field during his freshman season.

