LSU Five-Star Target Jordan Burch Signs With South Carolina

Glen West

After over a month of speculation as to where coveted five-star defensive end Jordan Burch would wind up, fans of both LSU and South Carolina got their answer on national signing day. Burch, who committed to South Carolina back in December, ultimately decided to honor his commitment and sign with the Gamecocks.


“For the next three or four years, I’ll be with my friends,” Burch said Wednesday.

The move keeps LSU's 2020 class at 22 players that have signed to the program through national signing day, leaving three spots open. Four-star defensive back Dwight McGlothern, four-star running back Kevontre Bradford and three-star receiver Alex Adams all signed with the Tigers on Wednesday.

Burch is the No. 8 overall player on 247sports and was recently named to the SI All-American First Team back in December. With neither Burch or McKinnley Jackson on board, LSU will finish the 2020 cycle with the No. 4 recruiting class.

With LSU potentially moving to a 4-3 base defense, Burch would have almost immediately stepped in and competed for a defensive end starting spot. Senior Glen Logan and Neil Farrell are the popular picks at the moment to be the opening day starters. Freshmen Jaquelin Roy and Jacobian Guillory could also be asked to slide from defensive tackle to defensive end if Orgeron chooses.

The 2020 class finishes with three five-stars and 13 four-star players officially signing with the Tigers.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. to  wrap up the 2020 recruiting class. 

