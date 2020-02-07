LSUCountry
LSU Football Receives 16 Invites to 2020 NFL Draft Combine

Glen West

The NFL released it's full list of 337 college players invited to the 2020 NFL Combine and LSU stole the show with 16 invitees, the most of any other school.

Michigan and Ohio State each received 11 invites while Alabama received 10 more to round out the top-four. The NFL Draft Combine takes place from Feb. 24-Mar. 1 while LSU officially announced it's Pro Day would be on April 3. 

Senior quarterback Joe Burrow headlined the list, also earning the highest draft grade of any LSU player after his Heisman winning season that included an NCAA record 60 touchdown passes. Burrow hasn't decided on his combine plans at this time but did say while accepting the Manning Award he would throw at LSU's Pro Day.

Other offensive players to receive invites are Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Justin Jefferson, Thaddeus Moss and Lloyd Cushenberry. Outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson and safety Grant Delpit headlined the defensive players earning an invite to the draft combine. Chaisson received the second highest grade behind Burrow and the highest LSU defensive player grade.

The Tigers are coming off of one of the great seasons in NCAA history, going 15-0 and capping it off with the team's fourth national championship with a win over Clemson.

Here is the full list of LSU invitees and their grades given out by NFL draft experts: 

QB Joe Burrow -(7.07 grade- Pro Bowl talent)
OLB K'Lavon Chaisson-(6.88)
OL Saahdiq Charles-(6.1)
OL Lloyd Cushenberry- (6.3)
S Grant Delpit- (6.4)
LB Michael Divinity- (5.5)
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (6.4)
LS Blake Ferguson-(5.8)
CB Kristian Fulton-(6.3)
WR Justin Jefferson-(6.41)
DL Rashard Lawrence-(6.2)
OL Damien Lewis-(6.1)
TE Thaddeus Moss- (6.0)
LB Jacob Phillips- (N/A)
LB Patrick Queen- (5.8)
TE Stephen Sullivan- (5.6)

