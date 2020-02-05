LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Talks National Signing Day, How He Wants to Fill Out Rest of 2020 Class

With Early Signing Period taking much of the excitement and anticipation out of the 2020 recruiting cycle, LSU came into national signing day with only two targets on its radar.

The Tigers signed 19 players in December, leaving six available spots open for national signing day. LSU filled three of those holes with four-star running back Kevontre Bradford, four-star cornerback Dwight McGlothern and three-star receiver Alex Adams.

"We're excited about our three signees today," Orgeron said. "We filled some needs and we feel it's one of our top classes we've signed since I've been here. Character, great athletes, guys that want to compete at the highest level at LSU and we feel that we've found three great fits here at LSU."

In addition to the three players LSU signed, the Tigers were also in the mix for four-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson and five-star defensive end Jordan Burch. Jackson signed with Texas A & M Wednesday morning and it is presumed that Burch signed with South Carolina, though the Gamecocks have yet to officially receive his letter of intent as of 4 p.m.

Orgeron thought the loss of Dennis Johnson to Baylor "made a difference" in regards to losing Jackson and Burch but said now that it's over, the team doesn't worry about the guys that didn't sign.

"The guys that we didn't get we don't worry about," Orgeron said. "We have six great defensive linemen and I think that we're excited about those guys. So the last two we miss, good players, really good players, think that they're first round picks and I hope and wish them the best in their careers."

So with 22 spots filled and three remaining to close out the class, Orgeron pointed to a few different positions of need that could lead the Tigers to the transfer market. With the loss of junior center Lloyd Cushenberry to the 2020 NFL Draft, Orgeron said center would be a position the Tigers look into.

In addition, LSU needs to find replacements for all three linebackers it lost in Jacob Phillips, Patrick Queen and K'Lavon Chaisson. While the Tigers have a few guys already on the roster that look promising and four freshmen recruits on the way in, Orgeron said grabbing some more experience could benefit the unit if the right opportunity opened up.

"We are going to look at it," Orgeron said on Wednesday. "Obviously, we are always looking for offensive linemen. If there is a center position out there available, we would look at it. Maybe a linebacker, it all depends on what (Bo Pelini) thinks about the guys we have. We may need one, we may not. And, obviously, best player available."

Orgeron did shed a little light on how he'd ideally like to approach future signing classes after the addition of the First Signing Period in December. In past years, most of the recruits would sign in February but with the addition of the new period, Orgeron said he'd ideally like to go into February with only three or four open spots in the future.

"After the last signing period, I think when you when you go in with six scholarships for the last signing period, that may be too many," Orgeron said. "I think if you can sign 21 to 22 and leave yourself three scholarships, I think that's a good number. Obviously, the big signing day is the first signing day now. So hopefully next year, we can get anywhere from 21 to 22. I think if you leave some three or four, that's a good number."

LSU has a little over a month before the Tigers get back on the field for spring practices, which begin on March 7. Until then, look for Orgeron and his staff to hit the recruiting trail for the 2021 class as well as any transfers they think can benefit the team in 2020.