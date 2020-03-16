LSUCountry
Tigers in the Pros: Baltimore Ravens to Sign Former LSU Defensive Tackle Michael Brockers

Glen West

Former LSU defensive tackle and longtime Los Angeles Ram, Michael Brockers has found a new home. On Monday, news broke that the eight-year pro would be signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

The deal will reportedly include $21 million in guaranteed money and will pair him with Calais Campbell, the defensive lineman the Ravens received in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.  

Over his eight-year career with the Rams, first in St. Louis and then in Los Angeles, Brockers recorded 344 tackles, 43 tackles for a loss and 23 sacks. As a bruising defensive tackle that is sufficient in stuffing the run while also being able to get after the quarterback on occasion, Brockers offers a unique set of skills that many NFL teams covet.

While at LSU for the 2010 and 2011 seasons, Brokers recorded 79 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss and two sacks and was named a second team All-SEC player by the AP for his 2011 season. Brockers was one of the anchors of the defensive line for that 2011 team that went undefeated and made it all the way to the national championship before losing 21-0 to Alabama.

In that game, Brockers recorded a career-high seven tackles and would go on to declare for the draft, where he would be selected No. 14 overall by the Rams. Brockers was one of two LSU players selected in the first round of the 2012 draft, with defensive back Morris Claiborne being the other.

