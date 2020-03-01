LSUCountry
LSU Football Loses Lead Defensive Analyst Roy Anderson to the Minnesota Vikings

Glen West

On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings announced the hiring of LSU lead defensive analyst Roy Anderson, who spent the 2019 season with the Tigers researching and putting together defensive gameplans. Anderson's departure now means that eight analysts in total have moved on to other teams.

The Vikings will officially hire Anderson, who has over 15 years of NFL coaching experience, as their assistant defensive backs coach the team announced. 

With Anderson now out of the fold, the Tigers have lost Kevin Cosgrove to Texas Tech, Dennis Johnson to Baylor, Kenechi Udeze to Vanderbilt and Ronnie Wheat to Nevada on the defensive side of the ball. LSU was able to boost its number of analysts positions in part due to a new NCAA rule that allows an increased number of analysts, the only caveat being they can't directly coach the players. 

The analysts primarily are relied upon to help with research and gameplans for opponents.

Orgeron and the program have started to fill the analysts positions but primarily on the offensive side of the ball, bringing in Samford offensive coordinator Russ Calloway, Carter Sheridan, who previously worked with Tulane and the Saints and former Cleveland Browns assistant Tyler Tettleton.

Former Youngstown State defensive coordinator Donald D'Alesio accepted a defensive analyst position, reuniting him with current LSU defensive coordinator Bo Pelini.

The Tigers are a little under a week from officially kicking off spring practices, giving a taste of what to expect with all of the roster and coaching turnover that's taken place over the last six weeks.

