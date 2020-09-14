SI.com
LSU Football Ranked No. 6 in AP Top 25 After Week One Matchups in ACC, Big-12

Glen West

Amid the kickoff of NFL Sunday, the AP released its updated top 25, ranking LSU No. 6 in the country with two weeks out until SEC play begins. The updated poll is the first one the AP has released since LSU lost veteran receiver Ja'Marr Chase and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin for the 2020 season.

Other SEC teams to be ranked in the top-25 were Alabama (No. 2), Georgia (No. 4), Florida (No. 5), Auburn (No. 8), Texas A&M (No. 10), Tennessee (No. 15) and Kentucky (No. 23). One of the surprise risers into the top-25 was ULL, coming off an upset win over Iowa State and appearing in the poll for the first time since 1943.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron was asked last week about the Tigers' losing some preseason buzz after the recent opt outs and said it's not something the team is remotely thinking about.

“I think it’s going to be a natural tendency for them to predict us not having the success that we would have if we would have a lot of guys coming back,” Orgeron said Tuesday during his weekly Zoom conference. “But that doesn’t bother us. I think we have a great team and we’re going to use that as an advantage. We’ve been picked high; we’ve been picked low and none of them usually pan out.”

“This time last year nobody picked us to go 15-0 and had a great season. We’re going to have to block out that,” Orgeron said. “I think those guys have legitimate reasons to say they lost this, they lost that, (they have a) new quarterback. I can understand where they may pick us not to have the success that we think we’re going to have.”

Here's the full top 25 after week one in the ACC and Big-12: 

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Oklahoma

4. Georgia

5. Florida

6. LSU

7. Notre Dame

8. Auburn

9. Texas

10. Texas A&M

11. Oklahoma State

12. North Carolina

13. Cincinnati

14. UCF

15. Tennessee

16. Memphis

17. Miami

18. Louisville

19. Louisiana-Lafayette

20. Virginia Tech

21. BYU

22. Army

23. Kentucky

24. Appalachian State

25. Pittsburgh

