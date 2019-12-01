LSU Throttles Texas A&M 50-7 on Senior Night Behind Another Record-Setting Performance From Joe Burrow

From the moment Joe Burrow was announced during senior night in Death Valley Saturday, the moment the senior trotted out with "Burreaux" stitched to his jersey, there was a different electricity in the air.

That electricity stemmed from a regular season stocked full of historic moments and memories that all who watched can carry on. And Saturday night, those moments and memories wouldn't come close to stopping as the Tigers put a 50-7 beatdown on Texas A & M to close the regular season with a perfect record.

LSU shot out of a cannon in the first half, putting together the most dominant half of football the team has played all season. On offense, that meant scoring touchdowns on its first four possessions with just a field goal coming on possession No. 5. The offense compiled 324 yards of total offense en route to hanging 31 points on the board in the opening 30 minutes.

On defense, it meant holding the Aggie offense to six straight possessions without scoring a point and 40 yards of total offense after one half of football. In fact, after its first possession in the third quarter, Texas A & M had more punts (seven) than first downs (five).

The defense combined for five sacks, seven tackles for a loss, three interceptions and six pass breakups.

There were stars on both sides of the ball but none shined brighter than the senior Burrow. Coming into Saturday, Burrow needed 261 yards to break Tim Couch's SEC single-season yardage record. By the first drive of the third quarter, Burrow had completed that accomplishment, throwing for 325 yards on 23-of-32 passing for the game.

The records didn't stop there for Burrow, who threw for his third touchdown of the game in the third quarter to Ja'Marr Chase that put LSU up 41-7. That touchdown throw was No. 44 on the season for Burrow, which tied Missouri quarterback former Missouri Drew Lock for most in a single season by an SEC quarterback.

Chase would continue to add fuel to his Biletnikoff Award chances, totaling 197 yards on seven catches with two more scores.

Defensively, sophomore outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson had possibly his best game of the season, racking up six tackles 1.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks on Aggie quarterback Kellen Mond. Safety Grant Delpit hauled in his second interception of the 2019 season and freshman Maurice Hampton had a second straight standout performance.

With Hampton's late season emergence, it allows LSU to go back to a three safety look, with Delpit and JaCoby Stevens, that the team can feel comfortable with.

Even kicker Cade York jumped in on the action, becoming the first LSU kicker to connect on two 50+ yard field goals in a game.

Outside of one busted play in the second half that would lead to a touchdown, the defense continued its dominance while the offense stayed in cruise control.

Burrow, along with running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire received curtain call exits in the fourth quarter with the lead firm in hand, and awarded emotional ovations from the Tiger faithful.

With most of the starters out of the game, sophomore Myles Brennan completed a 58-yard touchdown pass to Racey McMath to cap off the evening.