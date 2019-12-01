LSU
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

LSU Throttles Texas A&M 50-7 on Senior Night Behind Another Record-Setting Performance From Joe Burrow

Glen West

From the moment Joe Burrow was announced during senior night in Death Valley Saturday, the moment the senior trotted out with "Burreaux" stitched to his jersey, there was a different electricity in the air.

That electricity stemmed from a regular season stocked full of historic moments and memories that all who watched can carry on. And Saturday night, those moments and memories wouldn't come close to stopping as the Tigers put a 50-7 beatdown on Texas A&M to close the regular season with a perfect record.

LSU shot out of a cannon in the first half, putting together the most dominant half of football the team has played all season. On offense, that meant scoring touchdowns on its first four possessions with just a field goal coming on possession No. 5. The offense compiled 324 yards of total offense en route to hanging 31 points on the board in the opening 30 minutes.

On defense, it meant holding the Aggie offense to six straight possessions without scoring a point and 40 yards of total offense after one half of football. In fact, after its first possession in the third quarter, Texas A&M had more punts (seven) than first downs (five).

The defense combined for five sacks, seven tackles for a loss, three interceptions and six pass breakups.

There were stars on both sides of the ball but none shined brighter than the senior Burrow. Coming into Saturday, Burrow needed 261 yards to break Tim Couch's SEC single-season yardage record. By the first drive of the third quarter, Burrow had completed that accomplishment, throwing for 325 yards on 23-of-32 passing for the game. 

The records didn't stop there for Burrow, who threw for his third touchdown of the game in the third quarter to Ja'Marr Chase that put LSU up 41-7. That touchdown throw was No. 44 on the season for Burrow, which tied Missouri quarterback former Missouri Drew Lock for most in a single season by an SEC quarterback.

Chase would continue to add fuel to his Biletnikoff Award chances, totaling 197 yards on seven catches with two more scores.

Defensively, sophomore outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson had possibly his best game of the season, racking up six tackles 1.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks on Aggie quarterback Kellen Mond. Safety Grant Delpit hauled in his second interception of the 2019 season and freshman Maurice Hampton had a second straight standout performance.

With Hampton's late season emergence, it allows LSU to go back to a three safety look, with Delpit and JaCoby Stevens, that the team can feel comfortable with.

Even kicker Cade York jumped in on the action, becoming the first LSU kicker to connect on two 50+ yard field goals in a game. 

Outside of one busted play in the second half that would lead to a touchdown, the defense continued its dominance while the offense stayed in cruise control.  

Burrow, along with running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire received curtain call exits in the fourth quarter with the lead firm in hand, and awarded emotional ovations from the Tiger faithful.

With most of the starters out of the game, sophomore Myles Brennan completed a 58-yard touchdown pass to Racey McMath to cap off the evening. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gameday Live Updates/Thread: No. 2 LSU vs Texas A&M

Glen West
0

Tigers look to send seniors out with a curtain call win before SEC Championship with No. 4 Georgia

Tiger Watch: Five Seniors to Follow in LSU’s Final Home Game

Glen West
1

Burrow, Cushenberry and Lawrence headline LSU seniors we'll be watching in final games at Tiger Stadium

LSU Basketball Controls the Paint in 73-58 Win over Missouri State

Glen West
0

Sophomore Darius Days leads the charge with third career double-double

Video: LSU Basketball Players Recap Jamaica Trip and Talk Missouri State

Glen West
0

Mays, Days and Williams recap Jamaica trip and how it could build confidence for team moving forward

How to Watch/Listen to No. 1 LSU vs Texas A&M

Glen West
0

Game set to kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN

Heisman Watch: Joe Burrow's Odds Continue to Increase as Regular Season Reaches its End

Glen West
1 0

Burrow is now 1/30 to win the Heisman after 56-20 win over Arkansas

Know Your Enemy: What to Expect from Texas A&M Against No. 1 LSU

Glen West
0

LSU looking for first undefeated regular season since 2011 with Aggies coming to town

Glen West

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is now a Sports Illustrated cover athlete. Read the piece from Ross…

1 1

LSU Safety Grant Delpit Back to "Full Speed," Will Practice This Week

Glen West
2 1

Delpit feels close to 100% as regular season draws to a close

LSU Ranked No. 2 in College Football Playoff Following 56-20 Win Over Arkansas

Glen West
1

Tigers jumped by Ohio State for No. 1 spot in the country