LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

LSU Football Ranked No. 9 in 2020 USA Today Preseason Rankings

Glen West

Fresh off a national championship, LSU is going to have some proving to do in the 2020 season after losing the majority of its key pieces from last year's team.

On Wednesday, the Tigers were ranked No. 9 in USA Today's preseason top-25, ranking behind SEC rivals Georgia (No. 3), Alabama (No. 5) and Florida (No. 7). Other SEC teams to rank in the top-25 were Auburn (No. 12) and Texas A&M (No. 13) while Clemson and Ohio State took the No. 1 and No. 2 spots respectively.

"The defending national champions have lost more star power than any team in the country, including star quarterback Joe Burrow and the national assistant coach of the year in Joe Brady," USA Today writer Paul Myerberg said. "Ed Orgeron is back, along with enough talent to keep LSU on track for a New Year's Six bowl. Repeating seems like a stretch."

It's been a common theme for this LSU team all offseason as it finds itself in a much different place than a year ago when so much veteran leadership was returning to the fold, led by Burrow.

The Tigers are given 10/1 odds to repeat as national champs according to BetOnline, the fifth best odds of any team in the country. 

However, with the suspension of spring practices, it does raise the question if the Tigers will fall behind with so many new faces adapting to new roles. Quarterback Myles Brennan was in his first spring as the No. 1 quarterback, three running backs were competing for time and the offensive line was completely up for grabs with the exception of the right tackle and left guard spots.

In addition, LSU is incorporating the 4-3 under new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini and has brought in new passing game coordinator Scott Linehan. Those are two pretty significant changes to last season's puzzle and now less than a month with the team, the only communication Pelini and Linehan can have with the players is via telephone.

As the number of cases of COVID-19 grow by the hour in Louisiana, it's fair to wonder just when a sense of normalcy will return. With all of this time apart, it will be vital for the Tigers to work hard and fast whenever the time comes the team is allowed to take the field.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

In Latest Mock Draft, ESPN Analyst Mel Kiper Compares LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow to Perennial NFC Pro Bowler

Kiper releases third 2020 mock draft, four Tigers go in first round

Glen West

LSU Basketball Receives First Round Exit in Sports Illustrated NCAA Tournament Projections

Tigers fall to Arizona State in opening round

Glen West

LSU 2021 Athlete Target Sage Ryan Talks Advice He Receives From Cousin Kevin Faulk, Updates His Recruitment

Ryan recruited primarily as a defensive back from interested schools

Glen West

Road to the Pros: Why LSU Tight End Thaddeus Moss Can Affect the Run and Passing Attack for NFL Offenses

After dream season, Moss has turned himself into NFL Draft pick

Glen West

With Loaded Incoming Recruiting Class, LSU Basketball Ranked No. 18 in 2020 ESPN Preseason Rankings

Tigers 2020 team could be best one to date under Will Wade

Glen West

Road to the Pros: LSU Guard Damien Lewis' Rise From JUCO to NFL Draft Pick a True Testament of Perseverance

Likely a day two draft choice, Lewis has the tools to be an NFL starter

Harrison Valentine

Tigers in the Pros: Former LSU Defensive Tackle Al Woods Inks One Year Deal with Jacksonville Jaguars

Woods entering 11th season in NFL with seventh different team

Glen West

2021 Defensive Lineman Bryce Langston on Why He Has LSU in Top Two Despite Never Visiting Campus

Four-star lineman says Orgeron thinks he's one of best in 2021 class

Glen West

Five-star 2021 quarterback Caleb Williams just released his top-five schools. It will be Clemson, LSU, Maryland, Oklahoma or Penn State for arguably the top quarterback recruit in the country.…

Glen West

by

Jeffro1

Tigers in the Pros: Former LSU Linebacker Barkevious Mingo Signs One Year Deal with Chicago Bears

Mingo set to play for fifth team in five years

Glen West