Some Interesting Notes to Know as No. 1 LSU Prepares to Take on No. 4 Oklahoma in Peach Bowl

LSU leaves for Atlanta Sunday afternoon to make its final preparation for the team's upcoming matchup with Oklahoma, a trip to the national championship on the line.

There is interesting history between the Tigers and Sooners, who will be meeting for just the third time in the program's histories. The last meeting of, course came in 2003, when the Tigers knocked off the Sooners 21-14 in the Sugar Bowl to capture its second national championship and first in 45 years. Overall the series is currently tied with one win a piece.

LSU will be playing in its 51st bowl game, currently holding a record of 26-23-1 in previous games, the latest of which was a 40-32 win over UCF in the Fiesta Bowl in 2018. LSU’s current streak of 20 straight bowl appearances rank as the nation’s fourth-longest streak trailing only Virginia Tech (26), Georgia (23) and Oklahoma (21).

That win kicked off a streak of what has become 14 straight wins for the Tiger program, the third longest in LSU history and currently third in the nation as well. From 1957-59, the LSU football teams won a program record 19 and no other teams have come close to that record.

When LSU takes on Oklahoma, it will be the sixth top-10 team the Tigers will face in the 2019 season, the most in a single season in the program's history.

The Tigers aren't used to trailing in 2019 as LSU goes into the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Oklahoma having trailed only five times in 2019 and haven’t trailed by more than a touchdown all season.

The last time LSU trailed in a game was in the third quarter of a 23-13 win over Auburn on Oct. 26.

The Tigers are 5-1 in the Chick Fil-a Bowl (previously known as the Peach Bowl) including wins over Florida State (1968), Clemson (1996), Georgia Tech (2000, 2008) and Miami (2005).

If LSU fails to reach its ultimate goal of a national championship, this season will still be remembered for many things. But one of the main thoughts that will come to mind is the numerous records broken by an historic offense.

Tiger quarterback Joe Burrow set school and conference records in yardage (4,715) and touchdowns (48) and is also on pace to break the NCAA completion percentage record at 77.9% currently. No stat shows just how dominant Burrow was than the one below.

Burrow threw consecutive incomplete passes on the same drive only 16 times this year. In addition, Burrow threw three-straight incompletions on the same drive only twice this season (at Texas, vs. Georgia, SEC Championship).

It's those stats and the leadership on the field that led LSU to its fourth undefeated regular season and helped Burrow win the Heisman, Maxwell, Davey O'Brien and Golden Arm Awards.

Receiver Ja'Marr Chase also holds a school and conference record of 18 touchdown receptions in 2019, tying Florida's Reidel Anthony (1996) for most in SEC history. Chase also broke the LSU yardage record (1,498) and became the first LSU receiver to have multiple 200-yard games in the same season.

Burrow, Chase, Justin Jefferson and Clyde Edwards-Helaire became the first offense in the history of the SEC to have a 4,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher and two 1,000-yard receivers in the same season.

The 2019 Chick Fil-a Peach Bowl will kickoff at 3 p.m. on Dec. 28 and be available to watch on ESPN.