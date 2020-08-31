SI.com
LSUCountry
HomeFootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

Report: LSU Defensive Lineman TK McLendon Enters Transfer Portal

Glen West

LSU defensive end TK McLendon has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of Al.com. McLendon becomes the second defensive lineman to enter the transfer portal in the last two weeks. 

This offseason, LSU has lost four veterans in defensive end Neil Farrell, defensive end Justin Thomas, safety Kary Vincent and receiver Ja'Marr Chase all for various reasons. 

A position that was expected to be an area of strength all of the sudden is starting to run a little bare with the loss of Thomas, Farrell and now McLendon. Farrell elected to sit out 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns while Thomas recently transferred to UAB according to a report the Advocate.

Earlier this offseason, coach Ed Orgeron was high on both Thomas and McLendon, pegging both as starting defensive ends. After an absence from the team during the summer, Orgeron recently shifted course, highlighting a number of other young prospects in a recent zoom call with media.

"Then the defensive end spot, we've got Andre Anthony, who is dong very well. Those young guys behind them are Phillip Webb and BJ Ojulari," Orgeron said. "I think they're outstanding pass rushers. Travez Moore is doing great at left end, he's actually starting at left end. Him and Andre are starting. Those guys are doing phenomenal. With the defensive line, we have a lot of depth, rotate those guys."

Just because McLendon has entered the transfer portal doesn't mean he necessarily has to follow through with a transfer. The junior edge rusher has the option of withdrawing his name from the transfer portal if he doesn't find another situation that suits him.

THANKS FOR READING LSU COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Will LSU Football Do With No. 7 Jersey With Ja'Marr Chase Opting Out?

Most likely scenario is to move on from awarding jersey in 2020

Glen West

by

Geaux420

Film Review: What 2021 Tight End Commit Jalen Shead Brings to LSU Football Offense

Shead will be nice complement to Arik Gilbert, still has untapped potential as a pass catcher

Brian Smith

With LSU Football's Ja'Marr Chase Opting Out in 2020, What Does Receiver Depth Chart Look Like?

Tigers have plenty of options to help fill the void left behind by Chase

Glen West

Former LSU Running Back Leonard Fournette Released By Jacksonville Jaguars

Team shopped the former Tigers running back in the offseason

Glen West

Report: LSU Football Receiver Ja'Marr Chase to Opt Out of 2020 Season, Declare for 2021 Draft

Chase expected to be a top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft next spring

Glen West

by

BigDad1

How Will LSU Adjust in Practice With Most of the O-Line in Quarantine?

Tigers must be careful in bringing linemen back after two weeks of absence

Glen West

by

Smitty79

2021 Tight End Jalen Shead Commits to LSU Football, Second Commitment of the Week for Tigers

Shead joins stacked tight end room that includes freshman Arik Gilbert

Glen West

Which LSU Football Rookies Will be Must Drafts in 2020 Fantasy Leagues?

Burrow, Jefferson, Edwards-Helaire should be on fantasy radar

Harrison Valentine

LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Starting to Change One Analyst's Opinion of Him

Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd becoming a Burrow believer because of character off the field

Glen West

by

Glen West

2021 Recruit Tysheem Johnson Updates LSU Football Recruitment With Impending Commitment

Johnson set time decide between LSU, six others on Sept. 30

Glen West