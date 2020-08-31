Report: LSU Defensive Lineman TK McLendon Enters Transfer Portal

LSU defensive end TK McLendon has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of Al.com. McLendon becomes the second defensive lineman to enter the transfer portal in the last two weeks.

This offseason, LSU has lost four veterans in defensive end Neil Farrell, defensive end Justin Thomas, safety Kary Vincent and receiver Ja'Marr Chase all for various reasons.

A position that was expected to be an area of strength all of the sudden is starting to run a little bare with the loss of Thomas, Farrell and now McLendon. Farrell elected to sit out 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns while Thomas recently transferred to UAB according to a report the Advocate.

Earlier this offseason, coach Ed Orgeron was high on both Thomas and McLendon, pegging both as starting defensive ends. After an absence from the team during the summer, Orgeron recently shifted course, highlighting a number of other young prospects in a recent zoom call with media.

"Then the defensive end spot, we've got Andre Anthony, who is dong very well. Those young guys behind them are Phillip Webb and BJ Ojulari," Orgeron said. "I think they're outstanding pass rushers. Travez Moore is doing great at left end, he's actually starting at left end. Him and Andre are starting. Those guys are doing phenomenal. With the defensive line, we have a lot of depth, rotate those guys."

Just because McLendon has entered the transfer portal doesn't mean he necessarily has to follow through with a transfer. The junior edge rusher has the option of withdrawing his name from the transfer portal if he doesn't find another situation that suits him.