A Look at Some of the Top 2023 Prospects in Louisiana, Who LSU is Targeting

LSU has transitioned to the class of 2023, and here are six prospects from Louisiana to watch.

Another great crop of recruits will be coming out of Louisiana this year, and LSU has long since begun to prioritize several of these young men. From quarterback to safety, there’s reason to be optimistic that LSU can find most of its needs from within the state of Louisiana borders.

As time moves forward, more news will come forward and more names will emerge. For now, here are six home-grown prospects to know for LSU in the class of 2023.

No particular order for the following prospects.

Shelton Sampson

Size: 6-4, 185-pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic

Sampson is one of those rare long and lanky wide receivers that also possesses both speed and moves. He’s capable of taking the top off the defense with a go route, catching a tunnel screen and weaving through traffic, or using his long arms to catch a jump ball 50 yards down the field. He’s a priority for LSU and numerous other programs. LSU will have to fend off programs like Alabama and other SEC schools for his services, but he’s worth the battle. Sampson is a difference maker.

Jordan Matthews

Size: 6-0, 170-pounds

Position: Cornerback

High School: Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn

Matthews is a player that’s consistently around the football. Whether it’s attacking a screen pass by way of weaving through traffic to hit the running back right when he touches the football, or reaching for the football and knocking it away on a deep pass, this young man provides a knack for the big play. He’s played nickel corner and cornerback, so he’s already begun the nuances of understanding where to be at different positions. LSU needs more overall athleticism coming into the program to begin with, and Matthews’ football acumen would also help. He will be a priority prospect for the Tigers and many other SEC programs.

Jaidan Ausberry

Size: 6-2, 205-pounds

Position: Linebacker

High School: Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab

The quickness to play in space and be playmaker against passing spread teams is evident, as well as Ausberry’s ability to hit the gas and come downhill to stuff a running back in the hole. His lateral quickness is more like a strong safety than a linebacker, which enables Ausberry to plant and change direction that leads to tackles. He projects as a weak side linebacker, but could grow into a middle linebacker in time. Much depends on the scheme that Ausberry plays in and what the depth chart looks like. Programs from coast to coast offered this young man, and LSU will need to battle hard to keep him in Baton Rouge for college.

Arch Manning

Size: 6-4, 215-pounds

Position: Quarterback

High School: Metairie (La.) Isidore Newman

No introduction needed. He’s from football’s royal family and he’s earned his own way into the recruiting hype. Off-platform throws for touchdowns, a deft touch on deep balls, a fantastic understanding of scheme and concepts, and top-notch arm strength make the youngest of the Manning clan a national recruit. Rumors of where he will go have run rampant for over a year. With that in mind, let’s see where the new LSU coaching gets with Manning and his family for projecting more rumors. There’s a long, long way to go with this man’s recruitment regardless of what was said prior to LSU hiring Brian Kelly to be its new leader.

Omarion Miller

Size: 6-2, 190-pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Vivian (La.) North Caddo

Miller could play to the wide side of the field and be a versatile wide receiver in a Power Five offense, or he could grow into a boundary receiver and be battling against top cornerbacks one-on-one with his size and length. He’s one of the best players on the Bootleggers 7v7 organization, and he’s no stranger to recruiting. Already an LSU commitment, this is a big-time talent that LSU definitely wants to keep in the fold for the class of 2023. Make no mistake, however, several programs will keep coming after Miller.

Derek Williams

Size: 6-2, 185-pounds

Position: Safety

High School: New Iberia (La.) Westgate

One of the most instinctive players in the Bayou State, Williams played running back, nickel corner, safety, and even lined up near the line of scrimmage as a linebacker in 2021. He’s a big hitter that runs through the mid section of a receiver after the catch to dislodge the football and create an incompletion, and he’s also good at breaking on the football to utilize his arm length to knock down a pass. Williams possesses the versatility to play multiple roles at the highest level of college football. He’s the type of prospect that will be recruited nationally and LSU will likely be in the thick of the recruiting chase.