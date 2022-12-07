Transfer Portal Needs: Which Direction LSU Could Go In

It’s officially day three of the transfer portal being open for business, and with LSU wide receiver Jack Bech being the only major name to announce his departure thus far, the Tigers are in good shape to this point.

Wide receiver was always going to be a position that held significant depth, but there are a few groups in dire need of additional bodies.

Here we took a look at three position groups LSU could pursue in the transfer portal this month:

Cornerback

With Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Colby Richardson out of eligibility, it puts this unit in a bind going forward. Another key factor is Mekhi Garner’s NFL Draft decision. The lockdown corner, who showcased All-SEC caliber play in his first season with the Tigers, would leave this cornerbacks room in a tough spot if he decides to enter the draft.

The Bayou Bengals would then be left with Sevyn Banks, Latterrance Welch, Jaelyn Davis-Robinson and the incoming freshmen. Banks, who has battled the injury bug all season, would then be the only corner on this roster with significant experience.

It was always known the Tigers would need to attack the transfer portal when it came to the secondary this offseason. With the portal open, expect LSU to hit this position group with force as they look to rebuild a room that, at times, showed consistency.

Defensive Line

What does BJ Ojulari do? Jaquelin Roy? Ojulari’s stock has soared over the course of the last two years, but as for Roy, it certainly fell this season. All signs point to Ojulari entering the draft, but stranger things have happened (Kayshon Boutte’s return).

For Roy, he could benefit off of an extra year in Baton Rouge. Therefore, this position group will need to retool going into 2023.

With Maason Smith returning, Mekhi Wingo looking to take an even bigger role next year, Quency Wiggins stepping in and a few more talented guys up front, this unit will need a couple of savvy veterans.

Jamar Cain has proven to be one of the top recruiters in the country at the defensive line position. How will he utilize the portal this month? LSU has dished out an offer to Western Michigan defensive tackle Braden Fiske already.

Fiske has played five years of college football, but remains with one final year of eligibility. He finished the 2022 season with 58 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, seven quarterback hurries and three pass breakups. For his collegiate career, he’s tallied 148 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks across his career.

Safety

Again, there are a few players who have decisions to make. What will Jay Ward do? Joe Foucha? Both players went through the motions on LSU’s senior night, which could point to them heading to the NFL Draft, but with eligibility remaining, it's still up in the air.

As for others who could return, all eyes will look to Greg Brooks and Sage Ryan. When it comes to the incoming freshman class, expectations remain high for Kylin Jackson, Michael Daugherty and Ryan Yaites, but can they take starting duties in Year 1?

Look for LSU to add a veteran or two at the safety/nickel slot this offseason. A position group that will have bodies, Brian Kelly has shown his desire for competition, which points in the direction of bringing in a proven player at the college ranks.