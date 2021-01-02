2021 Offensive Tackle Tristan Leigh Commits to Clemson Over LSU Football

Tristan Leigh has been the big target for LSU for the better part of three months. On Saturday, the Virginia native elected to commit to Clemson during the Under Armour All-American event

The news comes as a serious blow to the Tigers' effort to land one more elite level offensive lineman next to Garrett Dellinger, who signed with LSU during the Early Signing Period. LSU will now likely target at least one or two more offensive linemen through the NCAA transfer portal over the coming weeks as the 2021 class draws to a close.

Along with Dellinger, the Tigers have most recently secured a commitment from Kimo Makaneole and the team still has young players like Marcus Dumervil, Marlon Martinez, Kardell Thomas and Anthony Bradford still on the roster.

Here is Leigh's SI All-American player profile and scouting report:

Frame: Tall frame with long arms and fairly wide shoulders. Somewhat narrow torso with round-shaped midsection through hips.

Athleticism: Easy movement out of very good snap quickness to engage targets in a hurry. Very good drive-blocker who plays stout at the point of attack with excellent grab strength and runs feet to finish. Works well on deuce blocks and capable of pinning linebackers on the second level. Has solid knee bend in pass-protection and flashes both off-setting ability on the edge and recovery quickness inside.

Instincts: Good initial footwork in the run game. Excellent target location and vision to the second level to produce versus linebackers. Uses a strong punch with shock value and strength to sustain and steer. Not much pass-protection experience, but uses a 45-degree set with balanced footwork and decent patience to punch on the edge.

Polish: Better run-blocker at this point who must acquire more reps and experience in pass-protection. Will need to learn to mix his sets, punch timing, and improve ankle flexibility on a consistent basis. The main contributions and value to an offensive front will come as a run-blocker early in his collegiate career.

Bottom Line: Leigh is an excellent run-blocking left tackle who can drive block with a man on his head, pin ‘backers on the second level, and reach-block on the edges. He works with good athleticism and is tough at the point of attack. He isn’t ready to dance versus college pass-rushers yet, but has traits to be developed as a pass-protector. Leigh fits best in an offense that mixes zone and man blocking concepts with a short passing game.