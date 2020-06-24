2022 LSU Football Target Tygee Hill Talks About Recent Recruitment, What He's Been Working on this Offseason

The body is Tygee Hill's "money maker" so that's what the 2022 defensive tackle prospect has spent the majority of his offseason working on. Hill, who has established himself as one of the top interior linemen in the class, is a target Ed Orgeron, Bo Pelini and the LSU staff would love to see in purple and gold.

The Edna Karr prospect is a proven winner, helping the Cougars capture state championships in each of the last two seasons. Hill is a disruptive interior lineman, standing at 6-foot-2, 260 pounds and fits the mold of what Orgeron and Pelini are searching for as part of the 4-3, which is what Hill currently runs at Edna Karr.

Even in the months since his sophomore season ended, Hill thinks his game has grown leaps and bounds from what it was because of all the hard work he's put in this offseason.

"I feel like a 4-3 is more for the d-line which is something I'm very interested in," Hill said. "I feel like my hands and feet are more coordinated, they play together. My eyes are a little bit better and then my film watching. I feel like I can watch film and understand a little better what it is I'm looking at and how to diagnose a gameplan off of what I see."

When analyzing an opponent, Hill likes to watch for the aggression of the opposing offensive linemen, fatigue level throughout the course of a game and what the trend of the offense is, whether it be run heavy or pass heavy.

LSU extended the offer to Hill back in late February and have since been in contact with him through his high school coaches. The last few months have been busy for the two-time state champion, picking up offers from Texas and Kentucky since May.

Outside of the Tigers, Hill says Georgia, Texas and Florida State have been the three teams that have continued to stay in contact with him.

"They [LSU] have really done a good job of staying in touch, trying to build that relationship," Hill said. "Every time I contact them, they always give me great energy, I always talk to coach O and he tells me he doesn't want me to leave the state of Louisiana. He says when I get up there, he'll have a big bowl of gumbo waiting for me."

When LSUCountry caught up with Hill back in May, the New Orleans native talked about what it'd be like if he were to one day commit and play for the Tigers.

"It would definitely be a good feeling, hometown and of course LSU is going to be on every TV every Saturday in Louisiana," Hill said. "My family will be there for support so if that happens that way, I think it'd be a great thing."

Hill attended the "Under Armor Elite Underclassmen" camp on June 14 and said it was a great experience to just see how far he's come in the months since his sophomore season ended at Edna Karr.

"Today was more just for an evaluation of myself," Hill said. "I know with this coronavirus everybody's been stuck at home but it was good to see all these other players and see that they've been working to. They are really motivating me to go even harder because I've seen where they've grown. These are guys I've seen at other camps before and seeing them elevate their game, makes me want to elevate mine and be the best at what I do."

Hill likes to pick the brains of his fellow defensive linemen about what kind of pass rush move is their most polished, just to see if it's one he can add to his arsenal. As a way to improve on his pass rush ability and moves, Hill has taken a particular liking to boxing, trying to practice three times a week in an attempt to get his hands quicker.

"Maybe they have a pass rush move that I don't know about that I could work on to always improve my game," Hill said. "I feel like when we talk, we trade things that can help better each other. I feel like last year I showed I'm a good run stopper but I can improve on my pass rush. They make the most money and that's what gets you to the league."