LSU Defensive Tackle Tyler Shelvin Officially Announces He's Opting Out of 2020 Season

LSU defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin has officially opted out of the 2020 college football season. The junior joins Ja'Marr Chase and Kary Vincent as former players who have opted out of the season to focus on preparing for the 2021 NFL draft.

"Over the last few weeks I have given much thought and consideration for my options. I had not planned to make a public statement but I feel it is necessary to address the rumors that have been circulating about me," Shelvin wrote in a social media post.

"With the ongoing nature of this pandemic and after consulting with my family, I am opting out for the 2020 season. I will also begin training for the NFL combine as I prepare to enter the 2021 NFL Draft."

As Shelvin alluded to, there had been speculation that he was considering opting back into the 2020 season after initially electing to opt out the same weekend as Chase. While Shelvin is considered a valued prospect in the class with tremendous upside, he's a guy that could fall anywhere in the first three rounds.

Orgeron mentioned that he had heard of the rumors that family members and teammates alike have tried to persuade him to return to the team.

"His family has called me," Orgeron said last week. "I have not spoken to Tyler. I know some of his teammates are talking to him. There has not been a decision yet, the only time to make a decision is to call me. "

Shelvin's truly special talent is his ability to absorb multiple offensive linemen on a possession, allowing his teammates around him to apply pressure on the quarterback. It's a quality that would've been extremely important to the Tigers this season in the move to the 4-3.

But now the Tigers will officially move forward with Glen Logan, Siaki Ika, Joseph Evans, Neil Farrell, Jaquelin Roy and Jacobian Guillory on the interior defensive line.

"I love football. I love my teammates. And I love playing for LSU and my home state of Louisiana," Shelvin wrote. "But some things are bigger than football, and I have an obligation to take care of myself and my loved ones. With so much ahead for my future, this is the best decision for me."