Tyrann Mathieu Continues Positively Impacting New Orleans, Hosts Annual Camp

Former LSU Tiger Tyrann Mathieu hosted his annual Heart of a Badger youth football camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Sunday. Unable to hold the camp the last few years due to COVID-19, Mathieu and his team were excited to get out there in front of his hometown fans again.

The camp held over 300 kids from kindergarten through ninth grade in the Saints indoor practice facility with a number of agility drills for each to go through. There were six stations throughout the facility that worked on skills such as passing, footwork and catching.

Mathieu is big on sticking to his roots. Giving back to the community with his annual camp is just a small gesture of his. An interesting piece of the camp is that Mathieu’s counselors and coaches that mentor the young kids are actually coaches and players from St. Augustine High School, Mathieu’s alma mater.

To have conversations with his campers and develop relationships with each is a moment they will cherish for a lifetime and Mathieu understands that. His legacy in the New Orleans area is everlasting, making his camp in his hometown that much more important.

Mathieu uplifted the St. Augustine Purple Knights into one of the most notable schools in the city, especially from an athletic standpoint. Giving back to his school and not forgetting his roots is what makes him one of New Orleans finest.

Taking his talent to Baton Rouge and becoming one of the greatest defensive backs and special teams players in LSU history just adds to the legacy Mathieu has in the state of Louisiana.

LSU Tigers cornerback Tyrann Mathieu (7) celebrates the Tigers 9-6 victor over the Alabama Crimson Tide in overtime at Bryant Denny Stadium.

Now, Mathieu has the chance to cap off an illustrious football career with his hometown New Orleans Saints. Inking a deal with the black and gold this offseason, things came full circle for the Louisiana legend. The signing of Mathieu elated Saints fans, excited to get a homegrown talent back in the SuperDome.

It’s safe to say Mathieu’s Heart of a Badger camp was a success, impacting his hometown, with a number of youngsters getting the chance to learn from and listen to one of the most gifted athletes to come through the city of New Orleans.