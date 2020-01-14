LSU Announces Parade Details Following Championship Win

The party won’t stop anytime soon in Baton Rouge as the university released details on a championship parade to be held on Saturday.





LSU will hold a parade on the Parade Route on campus. The parade will start at the school of music and end at the west side of Tiger Stadium by Victory Hill. It is expected to only take an hour.

After the parade, a championship celebration is expected to follow with free parking available around campus and food and beverage available at the concession stands in Lot 101. The event will be free and open to the public.

More details will be provided as made available.