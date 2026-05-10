What Happened Last Time the LSU Tigers Played the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

The LSU Tigers begin their 2026 season the same way that they did their 2025 slate, starting out against the Clemson Tigers and then following that up with a showdown against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in Week 2.

Louisiana Tech finished last season with a respectable 8-5 record, which ended with the team defeating the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the Independence Bowl.

However, in the matchup between the two Louisiana programs last year, it was Brian Kelly and LSU reigning supreme, as has been the case in each meeting between the teams since 1905.

What Happened Last Time Between LSU and Louisiana Tech

Aaron Anderson 1, LSU Tigers take on the Louisiana Tech. Sept 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

September 6 last year marked game number 21 all-time between the schools, and featured the unranked Bulldogs going up against the No. 3 Tigers in "Death Valley."

The Tigers got the upper hand shortly before the first quarter of the game came to a close when LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier found wide receiver Nic Anderson from seven yards out for the touchdown.

The second quarter brought a field goal by Damian Ramos to give LSU a 10-0 lead at halftime, and running Caden Durham punched in a three-yard rushing score to further the Tigers' lead in the third quarter, before another Ramos field goal put LSU up 20-0 in the early stages of the fourth quarter.

Louisiana Tech finally got on the board at the four-minute mark in the fourth quarter to give them seven with the point after, and Ramos would sink his third field goal of the day to give LSU the 23-7 win over their in-state opposition.

Nussmeier finished the night with 26 complete passes on 41 attempts with a touchdown and an interception as running back Harlem Berry led the team with 56 yards on the ground, and wide receiver Barion Brown paced the team's receiving corps with eight catches for 94 yards.

In the 21 meetings that LSU and Louisiana Tech have had over the years, LSU has won all but one of those games, with the Bulldogs taking a 6-0 win over the Tigers all the way back in the 1904 season.

Yes, you are reading that right. It has been well over a century since the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs have been able to brag about a win over the state's flagship football program.

State and Tech meet on Saturday, September 12 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

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