What Can LSU Football Defense Improve On With Extra Time to Prepare for South Carolina?

LSU defensive coordinator Bo Pelini will be granted an extra week to prepare the Tigers for South Carolina. The extra time should be quite beneficial as the Tigers will face one of the SEC’s best running backs when South Carolina comes to Death Valley.

Most experienced SEC fans would probably not consider South Carolina a historically explosive offensive team, especially when removing the Steve Spurrier years (2005-2015). This season’s version of the Gamecocks is a little different as the run game provides plenty of fireworks. LSU’s defensive unit better take notice.

Thus far the Gamecocks are only 1-2, with losses to Tennessee (27-31) and Florida (24-38), and whipped Vanderbilt last weekend 41-7. The last contest proved compelling because South Carolina physically overwhelmed Vanderbilt at the line of scrimmage, showing South Carolina’s offense is one to be reckoned with via the ground game.

Against the Commodores, the Gamecocks rushed for 289 yards. Budding sophomore sensation Kevin Harris toted the football 21 times for 171 yards and two scores. Harris also produced an 88-yard carry, showing off his speed. For the season, Harris has 326 yards rushing and four touchdowns. He’s averaging 5.8 yards per carry.

He’s been successful at making players miss in the hole, as well as out running defenders in space. In short, Harris is a complete SEC running back.

Without question, Harris will be the focal point for the LSU defense as it takes the rest of this week and next to prepare for South Carolina at home. Three areas the rush defense must improve to at least slow down Harris, beginning with tackling.

Back to Tackling Fundamentals

Watching the film was hard. LSU simply did not look like LSU during the first three contests of 2020. LSU defenders consistently failed to break down into a good football tackling position before engaging a ball carrier; too many shoulder hits instead of wrapping up.

Additionally, LSU defensive players hit too high, providing chances for opposing players to escape and gain more yardage. It’s concerning, but the current landscape of college football is similar to LSU’s issue.

Around college football, defenses are struggling, obviously the Tigers included. COVID-19 left little time to practice actually hitting and tackling with spring practice all but removed and fall camps interrupted by players missing practice time. The result? Look at the scores around the SEC, just for starters. Still, some of the ‘whiffs’ by LSU defenders need to be cleaned up.

Coach Ed Orgeron and his defensive staff will be tasked with stopping Harris, and that means getting the talented runner on the ground with first contact. The best way to do that is practice tackling this week and next. Yes, there’s risk with injury, but LSU’s defense must tackle better or Harris and the Gamecocks will run the football all game long.

Orgeron and his staff are veterans. They will come up with drills for the defensive players to tackle better. At that point, it’s up to the LSU players to bring down the talented Harris. Next up, gap control begins along the interior.

Interior Defensive Line Better Be Ready

Does Harris possess the speed to break a long run along the edge of a defense? Absolutely. That’s why it’s imperative that LSU stop Harris from running between the tackles.

The best way to thwart the South Carolina rushing attack would be plugging the A gap. That’s right. Dead-smack in the middle of the Gamecocks’ offensive line. Considering the Tigers have Siaki Ika at nose guard, the 340-pound sophomore nose guard will be in a battle of massive men attempting to claim dominance with the interior run game. All the other LSU interior defensive linemen need to be ready as well.

South Carolina’s offense will likely challenge LSU’s interior rush defense early and often. It’s the identity that South Carolina portrayed so far this season. That’s not likely to change against LSU, as the Tigers need to be better against the run.

So far, LSU’s rush defense has been inconsistent at best at stopping the run, especially against a team that truly wants to run the football between the tackles. Mississippi State is a pass-happy offense and Vanderbilt’s rushing attack is subpar. The last opponent was quite different.

Missouri ran the football down LSU’s throat to the tune of 180-yards on the ground. South Carolina possesses similar talent at running back with Harris, plus two reserves averaging over five-yards per carry in sophomores Deshaun Fenwick and ZaQuandre White.

Regardless of the running back in the game, LSU needs to be wary. The Gamecocks have plenty of talented ball carriers lined up in the backfield. That leads back to the first point.

Be strong up the middle, and that’s the A gap. If LSU struggles to stop South Carolina’s lead draw play and/or interior fullback lead with Harris running down hill, it will open up opportunities for Harris to run outside. Not to mention, that’s when play-action passing can become an issue as well. Finally, LSU needs to play with some energy.

Play with Passion

Football is fun. At least it should be. Sometimes it’s looked like the LSU players have been swimming inside their own heads. Thinking too much, not playing fast and aggressive enough. Orgeron made mention that he wanted to simplify the defense before the next game.

Good idea.

LSU’s defensive players need to run to the football and gang tackle. Simplifying the defense will help in that regard. Harris is a big-time running back, and Fenwick and White are good running backs, too. If the LSU defense wants to come out and be effective, it starts with the belief and passion that it will be successful.

Football is not just about the physical talents within the player, but the mental aspect as well. If the LSU defense gets off to a good start, watch for an increased level of energy from the LSU defense. That will be very important.

With the talent that the LSU defensive players possess, if they just come out and play with a fire in their belly and keep to their basic assignments, keeping Harris and the Gamecocks’ running backs to under four-yards per carry is an attainable goal. That would also likely lead to LSU’s defense helping to keep South Carolina out of the win column, the most important stat.

Football is complicated with all of its X’s and O’s. That is true. Playing with passion, however, goes a long way to making those X’s and O’s work out to one team’s favor. Time for the LSU defensive players to show how much they love football. Time to get after it and play with passion.