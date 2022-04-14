Skip to main content

What LSU Football Gets With Addition of 2023 Safety Michael Daugherty

Daugherty brings speed, vision to back half of secondary as Tigers look to rebuild future of position

The Tigers added a major talent with the commitment of safety Michael Daugherty from just outside Atlanta at Grayson High School.

LSU’s recruiting class now stands at three prospects. Prior to Wednesday evening, Omarion Miller (WR) and Mac Markway (TE) made pledges to LSU. With the addition of safety Michael Daugherty, the Tigers reside at three commitments.

Daugherty had offers from programs like Clemson, Notre Dame, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Florida, Florida State, Iowa State, Kentucky, Southern Cal and Texas among others.

The highly sought after recruit is actually more than just a prospect for LSU to use at free safety or strong safety. He’s a proven commodity at all three levels of the defense via his exploits for Grayson.

The 6’1”, 180-pound playmaker actually hovers around the second level, i.e. linebackers, quite often. When Daugherty comes down to the box, he’s impactful against the run and as a blitzer. To be good at either, there’s one common denominator.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Recognition. When Daugherty sees a particular movement from an offensive lineman, running back or tight end, for instance, he’s off and makes a beeline for the ball carrier. He does not hesitate. Daugherty’s explosiveness is very good and it helps him reach his destination much quicker than most players.

Daugherty’s take off is still only part of the equation as he navigates through traffic very well with good vision, knowledge of how to avoid blockers, and the ability to stay low when striking an offensive player. His mentality is well suited for linebacker play actually. He’s very aggressive. Having a good understanding of his role helps him maximize his performance.

That’s why Daugherty can also move onto the edge and essentially be an outside linebacker and blitz. He knows when to go full tilt or pull back on the throttle and change direction to find the player with the football. Still a part of recognizing, Daugherty transitions into athlete mode quite well.

His versatility also includes being a traditional safety as well. Daugherty can get back and play the football in the air when needed. He can come down from his safety position and be the “robber” after the snap of the football and attempt to intercept a pass during a crossing route or anything else coming across the middle of the football field. He’s been coached well at Grayson, so nuances like post-snap adjustments such as being the robber are nothing new to him. 

As for where Daugherty will play for the Tigers long term, that’s dependent upon the team LSU plays during any given Saturday. Against spread teams, he could certainly be the hybrid linebacker-safety that plays in the slot. His coverage skills, physicality and ability to blitz would all work well there.

He’s also a good bet to play some strong safety for LSU. Daugherty’s speed will help him going against the talented SEC receivers he will see. In all, Daugherty is a football player first and foremost. LSU is simply fortunate to have him in the class of 2023.

USATSI_17549589
Basketball

LSU Basketball Guard Justice Williams to Return to Program

By Glen West13 hours ago
e4ae2fa2-f7ab-4081-b43e-e7179fd44221
Football

2023 Safety Michael Daugherty Commits to LSU Football

By Glen West14 hours ago
lsu offense cheer
Baseball

LSU Baseball Finding Rhythm on the Road in Hostile SEC Environments

By Glen West19 hours ago
IMG_5024
Football

What LSU Offensive Coordinator Mike Denbrock Hopes to Learn as Spring Ball Draws to a Close

By Glen West21 hours ago
USATSI_17964270
Football

Understanding Among LSU QB's Competition Will Extend Into Fall

By Glen WestApr 13, 2022
IMG_5021
Football

Tiger Practice Report: Few Key Pieces Absent in First LSU Spring Practice Indoors

By Glen WestApr 12, 2022
USATSI_17674214
Basketball

LSU's Mwani Wilkinson Pulls Name Out of NCAA Transfer Portal

By Glen WestApr 12, 2022
USATSI_17610895
Football

Transfer Portal Players to Watch for LSU Football

By Glen WestApr 12, 2022