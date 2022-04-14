What LSU Football Gets With Addition of 2023 Safety Michael Daugherty

The Tigers added a major talent with the commitment of safety Michael Daugherty from just outside Atlanta at Grayson High School.

LSU’s recruiting class now stands at three prospects. Prior to Wednesday evening, Omarion Miller (WR) and Mac Markway (TE) made pledges to LSU. With the addition of safety Michael Daugherty, the Tigers reside at three commitments.

Daugherty had offers from programs like Clemson, Notre Dame, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Florida, Florida State, Iowa State, Kentucky, Southern Cal and Texas among others.

The highly sought after recruit is actually more than just a prospect for LSU to use at free safety or strong safety. He’s a proven commodity at all three levels of the defense via his exploits for Grayson.

The 6’1”, 180-pound playmaker actually hovers around the second level, i.e. linebackers, quite often. When Daugherty comes down to the box, he’s impactful against the run and as a blitzer. To be good at either, there’s one common denominator.

Recognition. When Daugherty sees a particular movement from an offensive lineman, running back or tight end, for instance, he’s off and makes a beeline for the ball carrier. He does not hesitate. Daugherty’s explosiveness is very good and it helps him reach his destination much quicker than most players.

Daugherty’s take off is still only part of the equation as he navigates through traffic very well with good vision, knowledge of how to avoid blockers, and the ability to stay low when striking an offensive player. His mentality is well suited for linebacker play actually. He’s very aggressive. Having a good understanding of his role helps him maximize his performance.

That’s why Daugherty can also move onto the edge and essentially be an outside linebacker and blitz. He knows when to go full tilt or pull back on the throttle and change direction to find the player with the football. Still a part of recognizing, Daugherty transitions into athlete mode quite well.

His versatility also includes being a traditional safety as well. Daugherty can get back and play the football in the air when needed. He can come down from his safety position and be the “robber” after the snap of the football and attempt to intercept a pass during a crossing route or anything else coming across the middle of the football field. He’s been coached well at Grayson, so nuances like post-snap adjustments such as being the robber are nothing new to him.

As for where Daugherty will play for the Tigers long term, that’s dependent upon the team LSU plays during any given Saturday. Against spread teams, he could certainly be the hybrid linebacker-safety that plays in the slot. His coverage skills, physicality and ability to blitz would all work well there.

He’s also a good bet to play some strong safety for LSU. Daugherty’s speed will help him going against the talented SEC receivers he will see. In all, Daugherty is a football player first and foremost. LSU is simply fortunate to have him in the class of 2023.