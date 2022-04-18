What LSU Football is Getting in 2023 Safety Ryan Yaites

With the Tigers landing top Dallas-area prospect Ryan Yaites, there are multiple ways he can maximize his skills in Death Valley.



As LSU looks to upgrade its talent and depth in the secondary, Denton (Texas) Guyer defensive back Ryan Yaites can do both. A versatile defender, here’s why he could be one of the most versatile defenders in LSU’s 2023 class regardless of which position(s) he plays.



At 6’2”, 175-pounds, Yaites has been playing cornerback in high school. His length and natural strength, however, will allow him to be more than just a cornerback candidate for the Tigers. Remember, this is the SEC West that he’s coming to play in. The number of future NFL wide receivers is incredible, and LSU needs players with the ability to adjust on the fly. That’s Yaites.

We will get to cornerback below, but there are two other positions of note first. Let’s start with nickelback, the position every defense struggles to find defensive backs with not only the physical skill necessary, but also the mental capacity to adjust to anything from slot receivers to big tight ends, play-by-play.

Yaites is used to the slot receivers at the prep level, but this is also a very bright young man. Anyone that’s fortunate enough to meet him will quickly realize how intelligent he is. Further, playing on the north edge of Dallas in 6A football, he’s used to going against a plethora of speed and size.

Few cities have the over prep football talent that Dallas provides. For those combined reasons alone, LSU can potentially use Yaites at the nickel position. He could also be a blitzer from the slot with his size and even if he does not “get home” to the quarterback he could alter the throwing lane of the opposing quarterback with his long arms and jumping ability. Those same skills could be used in the deep secondary as well.

As a safety candidate, Yaites provides the natural power, length and speed that’s needed to get off the hash and make a beeline for the sidelines to knock down a deep ball. That’s something he’s commonly seen doing. He’s also not afraid to come down and hit, as his junior film displays.

As he continues to learn the LSU defense, Yaites will be like a yo-yo that’s back and forth between coming close to the line of scrimmage and being in the middle of the field to thwart passes into the second and third levels of the defense. Then, there’s also the position he’s been playing in high school.

Yes, he can attempt to make his mark at boundary cornerback or possibly field cornerback. Much depends on how much man defense LSU will play moving forward. Yaites is not only long armed, but also long legged. Few athletes change direction at 6’2” like other athletes at say 5’9” or 5’10”. Yaites looked quite good in Arlington, Texas during the Under Armour Camp he was invited to. So, there’s certainly a chance to remain at cornerback as well despite his length. If nothing else, Yaites could come down from safety and play man coverage in special situations. He’s accustomed to playing cornerback anyway, so it’s nothing new for him.

Overall, the Tigers receive one of the top defensive backs from the North Texas area. Now it’s a matter of seeing where the talented defender from the Lone Star State ends up playing inside Death Valley.