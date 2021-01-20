What LSU Coach Ed Orgeron is Looking For In Defensive Coordinator After Missing Out on Ryan Nielsen

Ed Orgeron knows he can take his time finding the right defensive coordinator, which is why he wanted to get the offensive coordinator and passing game coordinator positions filled as quickly as possible.

Through strong suggestion from Joe Brady, he quickly found his two guys but now must rely on his knowledge and research as a defensive minded coach, to find the right fit at defensive coordinator. LSU has interviewed Marcus Freeman, Mississippi State's Zach Arnett and New Orleans Saints coach Ryan Nielsen but are still in pursuit of the "right fit."

"I have a good idea of who that is going to be, we just have to be patient, wait until the right time. But knowing I can help on defense gives me some security," Orgeron said last week.

For 24 hours it looked like the Saints defensive line coach Nielsen would be that person. However, language in his contract allowed the Saints to hold on to Nielsen, who also received a three-year extension to remain in New Orleans. So that leaves LSU and Orgeron back in search mode for another defensive coordinator.

We've hypothesized that he could look to go younger with this hire with an up and coming, energtic coach looking to move up the coaching ladder. That's what he elected to do with both offensive hires in Jake Peetz and DJ Mangas.

When he's researching a candidate, the No. 1 thing that Orgeron says he considers is can this person be a coach the players react to in a positive manner. This is likely an area that has become all the more important this year after the one-season failure under Bo Pelini.

“That’s one of the most important things as a coach. I want to protect our players and have a coach who’s going to love them but who is also going to make them better," Orgeron said. "When that coach gets up in front of our offense or defense, is he going to have a presence?"

The second most important trait Orgeron was looking for was a coach who plans to be multiple with the defense. Last year, it became clear from the second Pelini was hired, that LSU was going to run with the 4-3 for the majority of the time. As many saw last year, LSU wasn't able to put much of a stop in any SEC offense with sticking just to the 4-3, which is something that Orgeron acknowledged.

It already appears clear that Peetz and Mangas will want to be multiple with the offensive schemes LSU runs and that's also presumably what the Tigers will be looking for on the defensive side of the ball as well.

"Number two is fundamentals. I’m a fundamental guy. Whether it’s a 4-3 or 3-4, me personally I think you have to have both with the (modern) offenses. I didn’t see anyone shutting down these offenses this year. As defensive coaches we have to learn how to do it."

Losing out on Nielsen this late into the coaching search is a major blow for the LSU program as the Tigers will now be moving on to the next option who can come as close as possible to checking off all the boxes Orgeron is looking for.