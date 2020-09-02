What Did LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron Learn From Recent Player-Led March?

When Ed Orgeron uses his patented "block out the noise" catch phrase, it's one that doesn't extend to just the Tigers locking in during practice or a game. It's a phrase that carries a ton of meaning in the program since Orgeron took over full time in 2017.

It's a phrase that's supposed to bring unity to the team to reach its ultimate goals on and off the field. And on Friday those goals extended off the field when a player-led march to interim president Tom Galligan's office sparked much-needed discussion on social injustice.

"When we come into work, we focus on the task at hand — but not being oblivious to what's going on out there, because obviously it's affecting our players," Orgeron said. "So if it's affecting our players, I need to be educated on what's going on, why it's going on, listen to them, open up some dialogue and find some solutions."

During his weekly Tuesday press conference with the media, Orgeron said he walked into team meetings at around 1:30 p.m. and noticed the meetings were sparse. It was then that he learned of the march and immediately received a phone call telling him that the players wanted to meet with him at Galligan's office.

"I went upstairs. I got a call, 'Coach, the team would like to meet you. They're at the president's office.' That's the next thing I heard. As far as a march through campus, I wasn't informed on all that," Orgeron said. "I didn't know anything about that. That was a players-only deal, so I went with them when they called me, and that was at the president's office. And I'm glad I did."

One of the players who spearheaded the efforts of the march was senior safety JaCoby Stevens, who has established himself as a one of a kind leader over the last two seasons with the program. It was a very impromptu gathering that Stevens and team leaders Myles Brennan and Andre Anthony put together.

Orgeron expressed how proud he was to have a group of young men who are working to create change in any way they can.

"I can't thank him [Stevens] enough for what he's done. We had a leadership meeting on Monday," Orgeron said. "Our guys are having a meeting again today talking about things. We really opened up some dialogue. And I know who team leaders are. It doesn't take me long to figure it out. When he speaks, everybody's listening. He's very intelligent. You know, his family's from Louisiana. He's a great player, a great young man, so he's a big asset to our football team."

The discussion lasted a little over an hour as rain pushed things inside. Having that open dialogue with the players is something all parties involved---Orgeron, the players and the administration---want to continue moving forward.

After the meeting, Orgeron made a brief statement, saying that he learned a lot from talking with the players and how they are feeling about what's going on in the world today.

"I fully support their decision. We're going to come back to practice on Monday and be a closer football team," Orgeron said. "We're gonna have more open dialogue on the things going on besides football. We'll take care of each other like a family."

When the team reconvened for practice on Monday, another discussion was held, with Orgeron also revealing he spoke with his longtime mentor Pete Carroll, about how he's approached social injustice with his team.

"I talked to the team yesterday. I talked to Pete Carroll, my mentor, about how he's handling the things outside the football facility — the social injustice, racism — and we talked about it as a team," Orgeron said Tuesday. "And we're getting more educated about it, letting our guys voice their opinion, talking about the things that they're going through and how we can be a part of the solution. It was a great, great day yesterday."