A Look at the 2020 LSU Football Recruiting Class Ahead of Final Signing Period

LSU is now just 24 hours away from learning how its 2020 recruiting class, currently ranked in the top-five of every major site, will finish as there are a few big names still in play.

With 19 players already signed, there won't be too much action in the way of surprises but a few guys will sign on Wednesday and a few more will make their official decisions, which could be enough to move LSU up a few slots as the 2020 cycle comes to a close.

Here's where the class currently stands, including which positions will need some of the incoming freshmen to step in right off the bat and which ones will have a plethora of talent, making for an interesting spring and fall camp.

Two Targets Still on the Radar

Jordan Burch (five-star defensive end)

Burch is a South Carolina commit that has yet to sign his letter of intent, opening the door for a school like LSU to sweep in. After committing to the Gamecocks in December, Burch admitted the Tigers were the toughest school to say no to.

The five-star defensive end and No. 8 overall player in the 2020 class made an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge two weekends ago and spent three days with the coaching staff. The visit reportedly went well but Burch was back in South Carolina this past weekend, where he spent three days with the Gamecock crew.

Geaux 247's Shea Dixon went on a local Baton Rouge radio show in the days following Burch's visit and called it a 50/50 shot at the Tigers landing the coveted lineman.

“Why would he come back here, on his own dime if he wasn't somewhat interested," Dixon said on Baton Rouge radio show "After Further Review."

Burch will announce his final decision on Wednesday at 12 p.m.

McKinnley Jackson (four-star defensive tackle)

Jackson is the second target LSU hopes to ink on Wednesday and would add yet another defensive lineman to an already heavy d-line recruiting class. Listed as the No. 9 defensive tackle in the country, Jackson would likely play behind both Tyler Shelvin and Siaki "Apu" Ika in his first season.

A 6-foot-2, 327 pound lineman, Jackson was committed to LSU early in his recruiting process before opening it back up. Alabama, Auburn and Texas A & M are the three other SEC schools reportedly in the mix for Jackson.

Jackson is set to make his final collegiate season Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

2020 Signees

Quarterback: Max Johnson (four-star), TJ Finley (three-star)

Both Johnson and Finley committed and signed with the Tigers during the Early Signing Period. Johnson and Finley are two pro style quarterbacks that not only signed but enrolled early with the program, even getting a few bowl practices in with the team while LSU was preparing for the national championship.

While Johnson and Finley are unlikely to win the starting job in their first season, especially with junior Myles Brennan in the fold after patiently waiting for three years, the future is still bright at quarterback for the Tigers.

Finley has a cannon of an arm with already a college football ready body (6-foot-6, 250 pounds) while Johnson is someone, like Brennan a few years back, that would benefit from adding a few more pounds.

Wide Receiver: Kayshon Boutte (five-star), Koy Moore (four-star)

Boutte is one of three five-stars LSU currently has signed for the 2020 class and is one of the more improved players rankings wise over the last few months. Once viewed as a four-star prospect, Boutte rocketed to a five-star rating as the No. 3 receiver in the 2020 class following an impressive All-America cycle.

He'll come in and immediately compete in the slot as Biletnikoff winner Ja'Marr Chase and redzone threat Terrace Marshall are both returning for their junior seasons.

Moore is another speedy receiver with great hands in traffic but it'll be tough for him to carve out a role as receiver is one of the deepest positions on the roster. LSU has Trey Palmer, Racey McMath and Jontre Kirklin who are all returning players that will push for playing time in the slot.

Tight End: Arik Gilbert (five-star), Kole Taylor (three-star)

The highest rated tight end in recruiting history in Gilbert is bound to excite fans, players and coaches alike but there is a learning curve every freshman must go through. Gilbert shocked most experts when he selected LSU over Alabama and Georgia during the Early Signing Period.

While it's likely Gilbert wins the tight end job from the start, particularly with seniors Jamal Pettigrew and Tory Carter as his only competition, how quickly he picks up the playbook in the spring will be a strong indicator. At 6-foot-5, 253 pounds, Gilbert's supreme athleticism makes him a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses and will be someone to follow virtually every time he's on the field.

Taylor is another guy the coaching staff is very high on but with a talent like Gilbert's, expect the coaching staff to give him every opportunity to win the job.

Offensive Line: Marcus Dumervil (four-star), Marlon Martinez (three-star), Xavier Hill (three-star)

Dumervil was one of the big signees of the Early Signing Period as the No. 11 ranked offensive tackle. With LSU losing Saahdiq Charles at left tackle, Dumervil could challenge sophomore Dare Rosenthal for the starting job in 2020. Martinez was Dumervil's teammate at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale but it'll be difficult for him to carve out a role his first season with so many guys ahead of him on the depth chart.

Hill is a guard that will be in the mix for snaps as both Adrian Magee and Damien Lewis have both graduated. With Kardell Thomas, Ed Ingram and Anthony Bradford all competing for two open spots, it'll be interesting to see if Hill can make a push for playing time when he gets to campus.

Defensive Line: Jaquelin Roy (four-star), Jacobian Guillory (four-star), Eric Taylor (four-star), Ali Gaye (JUCO)

Until Boutte's ascent to the No. 1 player in Louisiana, Roy was a four-star defensive line who held that title for much of the 2019 high school season. With LSU needing to replace Breiden Fehoko and Rashard Lawrence up front, Roy will be one of the many competing for a starting spot in 2020.

Joining Roy in this d-line heavy recruiting class are the defensive tackles Taylor and Guillory, both of whom will probably play behind Shelvin and Ika. Add the potential of Jackson coming aboard and all of the sudden defensive tackle becomes one of the deeper positions on the roster.

Linebacker: Antoine Sampah (four-star), Josh White (four-star), BJ Ojulari (four-star), Phillip Webb (four-star)

For a year that saw all three of it's starting linebackers leave early for the 2020 draft, LSU did a phenomenal job of replenishing the linebacker unit.

Sampah and White are the two inside linebackers that will be competing with Damone Clark and Micah Baskerville. Both players are considered top-10 linebackers for the 2020 class and it will be interesting to see if they can break through for at least one of the open slots.

Ojulari and Webb will be competing at outside linebacker after the departure of K'Lavon Chaisson. Ojulari is already enrolled so he already could have an early step up on the job but more will be known once spring ball starts.

Both possess the athletic ability to get after the quarterback from their first seasons and with not much in the way of depth, could be tasked with big roles right out of the gate.

Cornerback: Elias Ricks (five-star)

Ricks joins Gilbert as the other five-star signee who has already enrolled and is on campus. It's not a heavy cornerback class for the Tigers, who have an army of sophomores including consensus All-American Derek Stingley Jr. returning.

With the departure of senior Kristian Fulton, Ricks figures to compete for the other cornerback slot opposite Stingley, though Cordale Flott, Jay Ward and Raydarious Jones all have a year of experience under their belts.

Safety: Jordan Toles (four-star)

Along with receiver, the safety position will be one of the deeper positions on the team. Toles joins a veteran group led by JaCoby Stevens, Todd Harris and Kary Vincent Jr., all guys that were starters when healthy during the national championship run.

The biggest question mark of the group is Harris, who is coming off a torn ACL and will need to show little to no dropoff in his game as a result. Toles will also need to fend off sophomores Marcel Brooks and Maurice Hampton, two other exciting young players deserving of snaps.

2020 Commits

Kevontre Bradford (four-star running back)

Bradford is the only running back commit of the 2020 class and with starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire gone, will compete with sophomores Chris Curry, John Emery and Tyrion Davis-Price for snaps.

LSU was in the mix for a number of backs throughout the last few weeks including Zach Evans and Jahmyr Gibbs but ultimately lasered in on the speedy back out of Lancaster, Texas.

Alex Adams (three-star receiver)

Adams committed to the Tigers just a week ago and will sign on Wednesday, adding a third receiver to the class that includes Boutte and Moore. With so much depth at the position, it's hard to imagine Adams pushing for snaps on offense in his first year but special teams isn't out of the question.

Dwight McGlothern (four-star defensive back)

McGlothern also committed to LSU in January and adds another body to the cornerback class that just includes Ricks. As a senior at Klein Oak, McGlothern recorded four interceptions and competed in the 2020 All-American Bowl in San Antonio, where he recorded two interceptions.

As the No. 19 cornerback in the 2020 class, he'll need to prove himself quickly when he officially signs.