LSU Kicker Cade York, Cornerback Elias Ricks Named to AP All-America Teams

LSU sophomore kicker Cade York and freshman cornerback Elias Ricks were named to the AP All-American teams on Monday. York was a second-team selection while Ricks was a third-team honoree after a stellar freshman season.

The sophomore York came into the season with high expectations and exceeded all of them en route to a dominant kicking performance. York was arguably the best placekicker in college football during the 2020 season, going 18-for-21 on his field goals including a program record 57-yarder that won the Tigers the Florida game. On field goals of 50+ yards, York was 10-of-12 which was by far the best showing across the country.

"The biggest difference in this year and last year is I'm a lot more confident in myself," York said. "Basically every kick they throw me out for I know I can make it."

As for Ricks, the freshman defensive back appeared in all 10 games with the Tigers, starting all but one of them. In his freshman season he gradually established himself as one of the bright young defensive backs in the country.

He recorded 20 tackles, four interceptions and five passes defended in the 2020 season but it was his ball skills and playmaking ability that were on display throughout the course of the 5-5 year. Of Ricks' four interceptions, three were returned for touchdowns in tightly contested games.

One came against Mississippi State during the first game of the season, the second in a blowout win over South Carolina and the third coming against Heisman trophy finalist Kyle Trask in a 37-34 win over Florida. Ricks and Derek Stingley Jr. figure to be among the top cornerbacks tandems in college football next year.

"We have a lot of young guys here and to keep fighting and keep your head on straight through the ups and downs of the game shows a lot of maturity," safety JaCoby Stevens said of the young talent. "They had to grow up fast this season and the program is in a great spot, we've got a lot of great talent."