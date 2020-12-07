LSU's Zach Von Rosenberg, Cade York Earn Semifinalist Nominations Ray Guy, Lou Groza Awards

One of the most consistent elements of the LSU 2020 season lies within its special teams. LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg was named a semifinalist for the Ray Guy punter award and kicker Cade York was named a semifinaist for the Lou Groza award.

Von Rosenberg is a two time winner of the Ray Guy Punter of the Week award, leading a top 10 effort for much of the season. The senior has punted 46 times with an average of 44 yards per punt and has pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line 20 times, also among the best in the country.

York has taken that next step as a sophomore and has established himself as one of the SEC's top kickers. York has connected on 11-of-14 field goals and all of his extra points. A second-team All-SEC selection as a freshman, York knocked in a 53-yard field goal against Vanderbilt which was a career high and also one-yard short of the program record.

He set an SEC record for points during his freshman campaign with 152 and has followed that up with a phenomenal 2020 sophomore season.

York was one of 20 semifinalists while Von Rosenberg is one of 10 semifinalists for the Lou Groza award.

Von Rosenberg and York have led the way all season for the Tigers' success with the special teams. While the 30-year-old punter has been phenomenal all season, he still can't escape the constant badgering from players and coaches alike about his age.

"Almost every player on the team messes with me on how long I've been here," Von Rosenberg said. "I hear it from equipment managers, even coach O. Everybody calls me old man, grandpa but I have no complaints. I won a national championship last year, got to play with some of the best players in the NFL and built relationships that'll last a lifetime."

Von Rosenberg has a decision to make after this season as he could technically return for a sixth season with the program after the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all fall athletes. It's something he's thought about but at the same time realizes that at some point he'll want to move forward with his life.

"That's still a decision I have to make but I've been here five years so what's another year right?" Von Rosenberg said. "It's been a dream, I know I need to get my life in order but right now I'm living the dream here at LSU."