Jaiden Braker Generates Buzz From LSU Fall Camp

LSU hasn't had too much deviation from the expectations of the defensive depth chart after a week of fall camp.

The two biggest changes are freshman defensive tackle Richard Anderson taking snaps on the first-team defense and redshirt freshman linebacker Jaiden Braker switching over to defensive end.

"Just really looking at him and his length, wanted to try to see how he looked rushing and laying on the edge, and he's done a really good job there," head coach Lane Kiffin said after Monday's practice.

Braker only made two tackles when appearing in five games last year, mainly appearing on special teams. Perhaps his loudest tackle came during fall camp on Tuesday evening.

Braker's viral hit

An LSU helmet sits on a sideline | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While doing individual drills with the linebackers, the edges were focused on getting to the ball carrier, simulated by a staffer. Braker looked in mid-season form when he ran through the staffer and took him to the ground.

The #LSU players might have started tackling without being told to 🤣



Jaiden Braker accidentally hit a staff member a little hard, but everyone was alright. pic.twitter.com/yCeHbuus6s — Tripp Buhler (@TrippBuhler) August 12, 2026

Braker made sure to check on the staffer, who, after grabbing the front and back of his head, was alright in the end, and the drills continued.

The video has garnered over 1.5 million views across all platforms, and Braker is having his first viral moment as an LSU football player. It shouldn't end up being the biggest highlight of his career, as Braker is a solid talent.

Braker comes from Snellville, Ga. and was a four-star recruit. In the 2025 cycle, he was the No. 12 linebacker and No. 20 player in Georgia, a state that produces plenty of NFL talent.

Braker at LSU

Lane Kiffin speaks at SEC Media Days | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the former four-star hasn't seen much time on the field, his position change could lead to more playing time down the line. Kiffin has a plan for him, as evident from Braker withdrawing his name from the transfer portal a day after entering back in January.

The linebacker room is set for this year with senior Whit Weeks and Ole Miss transfer TJ Dottery. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker doesn't exercise much of a rotation at the position, and even when some backups get in, there are multiple players ahead of Braker.

It's some of the same for the defensive end group. Transfers Princewill Umanmielen and Jordan Ross line the first-team roster, while freshman sensation Lamar Brown is set to get plenty of snaps, with veteran Dylan Carpenter getting in the mix too.

Braker has been running with the fourth-team edges, but he could get in the rotation next year.

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