Elite 11 Finals Update, LSU Targets Showing Out

Day 1 of the Elite 11 Finals is complete and a few LSU targets put on display their pinpoint accuracy to evaluators. The 2023 class has a special group of quarterbacks with the Tigers looking to secure one of their own.

On the first day of workouts, quarterbacks went through a mix of short and intermediate throws along with straight drops and off-platform throws while rolling out of the pocket. There were a few standouts, but none greater than five-star gunslinger Dante Moore, who is of the highest priority for head coach Brian Kelly.

Moore, a Detroit native, has officially visited the Tigers this summer. Enjoying the family-type atmosphere in Baton Rouge, it was a beneficial trip for Moore and his family. Along with visiting the Tigers, he has also gone to Oregon and Texas A&M this cycle.

Many believe Oregon is the frontrunner to land the coveted quarterback, but the Tigers are certainly in the mix.

Moore kicked off the Elite 11 Finals with a near flawless showing in Day 1. His tremendous arm strength was shown along with the ability to throw on the run. Many want to compare quarterbacks who can make all the throws to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but Moore plays his own style.

By no means is this a comparison to Mahomes, but Moore has the ability to make just about every throw on the football field and showed that on the first day of workouts. Still a long camp left, the LSU target has definitely started off strong.

Another quarterback on the Tigers radar is Rickie Collins, who is also participating in the Elite 11 camp this week. Collins, a Baton Rouge native, is a Purdue commit who has stated his loyalty to the Boilermakers, but Kelly and his LSU staff will be doing all they can to get him to flip.

Though unlikely, the Tigers must make the push to land one of the state’s top talents. Collins had a solid showing on Day 1. To compete with the top quarterbacks in the country and show he can hang with the best of them is a huge feat.

Collins has a dynamic style of play that certainly will light up the Big Ten Conference. The ability to roll out of the pocket and extend plays with his feet while also sitting in the pocket and using his arm strength, Collins is a special player the Tigers will keep their foot on the gas for until National Signing Day.

Along with Moore and Collins, the Tigers are in pursuit of high four-star quarterback Dylan Lonergan. The Georgia native is high on LSU’s radar and is a priority target in the 2023 class.

Despite not participating in the Elite 11 camp, Lonergan is a special prospect who the Tigers could use as a boost in the recruiting game. The talented signal-caller was on campus this summer, getting a feel for LSU, and could look to return this fall to get a taste of the game day atmosphere.

The summer cycle is quickly coming to a close and the Tigers have been applying pressure with a number of prospects. With most of the top quarterbacks already committed, Kelly and LSU will be working their magic to not come out empty handed.

The LSU quarterback room is loaded for the future though. If the Tigers end the 2023 class with no gunslinger committed, Kelly and his staff are still sitting pretty with five-star freshman Walker Howard at their disposal for the future. Not to mention redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier itching to show his abilities.

Nonetheless, the quarterback room of the Tigers has the chance to get richer in the 2023 class, but are sitting well even if unable to land one.