LSU Hosting Top 2023 Prospects This Week, Who All Is On Campus

LSU is set to host the No. 1 player out of Minnesota along with a number of other high-priority targets this week

Another week in June means another busy week on the recruiting trail for head coach Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers. Bringing in prospects from all over the country on both official and unofficial visits, this LSU staff continues hitting the 2023 class with force.

From the No. 1 player in Minnesota hitting Baton Rouge to a number of highly graded four-stars, the Tigers will have their hands full with recruits on campus this week.

Here are a few prospects who will be in Death Valley throughout the week:

Jaxon Howard (2023) - EDGE - Robbinsdale Cooper (Minn.)

Howard is a high-priority target on campus this week for LSU. The No. 1 prospect in Minnesota has been on a recruiting tear this summer, visiting Michigan, Minnesota and LSU over the last few weeks. Howard will be capping off his officials with a visit to Miami later this week.

At 6-foot-4, 245-pounds, Howard’s sheer force paired with tremendous footwork is what makes him so difficult to go up against. His ability to get off the line of scrimmage in the blink of an eye is something that will translate well at the next level.

With a July 1st commitment date looming over the Tigers, this visit will be of the utmost importance for LSU. A pledge from Howard could jumpstart a 2023 class sitting with only five commits currently.

Dashawn Womack (2023) - Defensive Line - St. Frances Academy (Md.)

The Tigers have put their foot on the gas when it comes to defensive line prospects over the last few months, prioritizing Womack specifically. Womack will be on campus this week as he winds down his recruitment process.

Womack has also been to Georgia, Maryland and Ole Miss this month. With the Tigers getting an official visit, they certainly feel they’re in position to land the forceful lineman. Defensive line coach Jamar Cain and Womack have developed a significant relationship over the last few months with Cain looking to make an even greater impression on his visit.

Womack intends to commit to a school before his senior season kicks off with LSU very much in the mix. It’s been a hectic summer of recruiting for the Tigers, but to head into the fall with a few commits would be a huge get for LSU.

Jeremiah Hughes (2023) - Defensive Back - Bishop Gorman (Nev.)

Hughes is set to arrive on campus Tuesday to begin his official visit with head coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers. Bringing his family along to get a better feel for what LSU is all about, this gives this staff the chance to dive deeper into the new culture this program is developing.

Robert Steeples has done an incredible job on the recruiting trail recently, landing four-star safety Maurice Williams over the weekend, and looks to make a lasting impression on Hughes and his family as well this week.

At 6-foot-1, 175-pounds, Hughes already has a developed college frame, but once at the next level will certainly look to add more weight. With lateral quickness and a physicality about him that screams “DBU,” Hughes could be a huge addition to the Tigers 2023 class if all goes right.