Notable Prospects on Campus for LSU This Week, Who to Watch Out For

Brian Kelly and the Tigers hosted a number of top prospects over the course of this week, headlined by elite gunslinger Jaden Rashada. Though Rashada wasn’t the only noteworthy prospect LSU had on campus.

The Tigers held both official and unofficial visits this week, looking to make an impression on a myriad of prospects who are making their commitments towards the back end of this month or in July.

Here are a few notable recruits who were in Baton Rouge this week:

Jaden Rashada (QB) - Pittsburg (California) - 2023

The four-star quarterback is one of the hottest names on the market as his June 18th commitment inches closer. On campus earlier this week, the Tigers gave Rashada a taste of the new culture LSU is developing.

At 6-foot-4, 185-pounds, Rashada’s quickness is what benefits him in the pocket. Able to make any throw on the football field while still developing his college frame, Rashada is a prospect who is only scratching the surface.

LSU is certainly in the mix for the signal caller with Florida and Miami also putting the heat on the coveted quarterback. Miami hosted Rashada earlier in the spring, but with his commitment date coming soon, they will be looking to get him back on campus this upcoming week.

Rashada was impressed with the new culture head coach Billy Napier and the Gators are growing down in Gainesville, which is also something to monitor closely. Despite Florida and Miami making significant pushes, the Tigers are right there with them.

Kyle Parker (WR) - Lovejoy High School - 2023

The four-star wide receiver out of Texas has a few Louisiana ties with his parents being from the state. After LSU offered the high-rising prospect last weekend, the Tigers immediately became a hot name in his recruitment.

Being hosted by both Jack Bech and Malik Nabers for his visit, Parker gets the opportunity to see what it’s like to be a Bayou Bengal. Though Parker has his fair share of schools leading the race in where he decides to take his talents.

With Louisville and Texas recruiting the electric wide out, the two have gained significant momentum over the last two months. Visiting the two already this spring, it could be a three-man race between both programs and the Tigers.

After a successful visit in Death Valley, it will be interesting to see where Parker’s recruitment begins trending towards. A physical, athletic specimen like Parker would be a huge addition to the Tigers receiver room.

Darron Reed (DL) - Carver High School (Georgia) - 2023

Another prospect the Tigers may have gotten in on late, it hasn’t wavered their confidence in making an impression. With Ohio State trending for the four-star defensive lineman, the Tigers have started gaining momentum.

The Tigers getting an official visit from Reed is a huge win for head coach Brian Kelly and his staff. Reed is a force on the field and could certainly provide additional depth at the defensive line position for the next few years.

Reed has already taken a visit to Clemson with Ohio State, Miami and Auburn hosting the talented 2023 prospect next. Though Ohio State appears to be the frontrunner right now, the Tigers and Miami are making their presence felt in his recruitment process.

Other noteworthy prospects on campus for the Tigers this week:

Five-star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. - Catholic High School - 2023

Four-star DL Edric Hill - North Kansas City - 2023

Four-star EDGE Joshua Mickens - Lawrence Central - 2023

Four-star OL Cayden Green - Lee’s Summit North - 2023