Prized 2023 Quarterback Jaden Rashada Arrives to Baton Rouge for Official Visit

As elite 2023 quarterback Jaden Rashada’s June 18th commitment date inches closer, the four-star gunslinger has squeezed in a few last second official visits. Arriving in Baton Rouge Sunday, the Tigers will be Rashada’s third official visit of the month, joining Texas A&M and Florida.

The 6-foot-4, 185 pound signal-caller is considered the No. 7 quarterback and No. 58 overall prospect in the class of 2023, according to On3 Sports.

Rashada released his top seven schools on May 7th with LSU making the cut along with California, Oregon, Ole Miss, Florida, Texas A&M and Miami.

After unofficially visiting Florida in May, Rashada set up an official visit with them in June, getting a taste of what each school has to offer. Before his visit to Gainesville, he took an official trip up to Oxford where he met with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss staff in April.

Rashada completed 57 percent of his 256 passes for 2,220 yards, 27 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2021. His athleticism is another piece of his game that has intrigued college programs, adding 25 rushes for 195 yards and a touchdown on the ground during his junior campaign.

Putting on display his tremendous touch and ability to extend plays with his legs, Rashada’s recruitment blew up heading into the spring.

With Brian Kelly securing an official visit with Rashada, he looks to continue developing his 2023 class. Only five players secured to this point, it’ll be a crucial summer for the Tigers as they host a flurry of elite talent.

To add Rashada to any already stacked LSU quarterback room would put the Tigers in a great spot for the future. Landing five-star Walker Howard in the 2022 cycle and Garrett Nussmeier just a year prior, the rich could get richer if Rashada decides to join the Bayou Bengals.

One of the hottest gunslingers left on the market, it’ll be tough for the Tigers to separate themselves from the pack with Florida and Ole Miss making a tremendous push for the California native, but with LSU getting the chance to host Rashada for a visit, things could change quickly.