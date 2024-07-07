The 2025 LSU Football Recruiting Class: Bryce Underwood Headlines Impressive Group

#LSU is dominating the recruiting trail in the 2025 cycle.



Commitments over the last 14 days:

- Carius Curne: No. 1 IOL in America

- Damien Shanklin: No. 5 EDGE

- Jesse Harrold: No. 8 EDGE

- Brandon Brown: 4-star DL

- Zion Williams: 4-star DL



Business is booming in Baton Rouge. pic.twitter.com/VWAybYgIdM