The Latest on the No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana, Priority LSU Football Target
Destrehan (La.) wide receiver Jabari Mack has continued his rise up the recruiting rankings as the No. 1 rated wideout in Louisiana.
Mack, a consensus four-star receiver, reeled in a scholarship from the hometown LSU program in early 2024 with wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton continuing to turn up the heat for the 2026 star.
For the top-ranked wideout in The Boot, he's seen premier programs ramp up the push, but LSU is certainly making a move in his recruitment.
The most recent visit to Baton Rouge in January for the program's Junior Day was one that answered several questions for Mack and his camp.
It was a trip that was beneficial for the star wideout with the opportunity to sit down and talk shop with Brian Kelly alongside his family, meet up with other Louisiana talents and more.
All in all, it was an impactful visit to LSU for Mack.
The 6-foot, 192-pounder has received offers from Ohio State, Texas, Auburn, Florida State, Mississippi State, Nebraska and Penn State, among others as his rise continues.
The Louisiana native will work through a big-time offseason leading up to his senior campaign with the Destrehan (La.) Wildcats in 2025 as he focuses on his finalists.
Mack has revealed four official visits he's set to take this summer:
- Ohio State: May 31
- Texas A&M: June 5
- Texas: June 14
- LSU: June 21
LSU will receive the final visit of Mack's process which will give the program an opportunity to swing for the fences in the top-ranked wideout's process. He will be joined by Blaine Bradford, the No. 1 safety in America, and Lamar Brown, the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the nation.
But it's clear the Texas Longhorns are making moves in his process with all signs pointing towards a pivotal battle between the Bayou Bengals and Longhorns down the stretch. Texas A&M and Ohio State also remain firmly in the mix.
Kelly and the LSU Tigers currently hold commitments from five of the Top-10 prospects in Louisiana in the 2026 cycle with Mack quickly becoming another priority prospect on the program's radar.
With the foundation set, the next handful of months will be critical in piecing together what has the makings of being a program-changing class on the recruiting trail.
Which pledges make up the rising-senior class?
The Quick Hits: LSU's 2026 Commitments [6]:
Richard Anderson: No. 2 DL in America
Richard pledged to the Tigers in 2024 with the program continuing to keep a foot on the gas for his services. He's fresh off of a monster junior campaign at Edna Karr after leading his program to a state championship victory.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's the top pledge in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Aiden Hall: No. 4 Safety in America
Hall committed to Kelly and Co. during his junior campaign where he joined his teammate, Richard Anderson, as LSU pledges in the 2026 class.
The coveted defensive back rounded out his junior season with 38 tackles, including 12 for loss and four sacks, plus four interceptions, 11 pass break-ups, four blocked punts and two fumble recoveries. One of the top safeties in America, LSU will be battling down the stretch for his services.
Brysten Martinez: 4-star Offensive Tackle
Gonzales (La.) East Ascension four-star offensive tackle Brysten Martinez has verbally committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, he announced on Feb. 13. He is rated as the No. 8 rated offensive tackle in America and is a Top-75 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder selected the Tigers over a myriad of SEC programs including the Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies and Georgia Bulldogs, among several others.
Kenny Darby: 4-star Wide Receiver
Darby is fresh off of a junior campaign where he landed on the 5A All-State team after logging 100 receptions for 1,764 yards and 24 scores. One of the most prolific receivers in Louisiana, Darby is a player the program remains high on heading into his senior season.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a speedy, twitchy wideout that burst on the scene in 2024 with LSU extending an offer. Darby wasted no time in pledging to the program.
Jakai Anderson: 4-star Wide Receiver
Anderson is another elite-level wide receiver out of Louisiana who recently earned 4A All-State honors after an impressive junior season. He logged 57 catches for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season, but a Swiss Army Knife that does it all. Anderson also rushed for 151 yards and four scores on 16 carries.
Jalan Chapman: Coveted Offensive Lineman
Chapman, a three-star prospect out of New Orleans (La.), pledged to the Tigers last summer over Alabama, USC, Georgia and Tennessee, among others.
He currently stands at 6-foot-3, 270 pounds following his junior year for New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton High after gaining national attention following his sophomore campaign in 2023.
