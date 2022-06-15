Tigers Hosting a Number of Elite Prospects This Weekend, Who to Keep Tabs On

Another weekend, another incredible number of recruits set to hit campus for head coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers. Continuing a monstrous month for LSU, this coaching staff looks to leave an impression on some elite-level talent this weekend.

The Tigers 2023 recruiting class still sits at just five commits, but that shouldn’t worry LSU fans in the slightest. This coaching staff is getting into a rhythm at the perfect time in the recruiting landscape.

Here are a few prospects visiting Death Valley this weekend:

A’Mauri Washington (2023) - Defensive Lineman

Washington will be officially visiting the Tigers this weekend, looking to get a better taste of the new culture this program is developing. One of the top defensive linemen in the country, Washington would be a massive get for Kelly and his staff.

Already visiting Oklahoma this recruiting cycle with a Michigan State visit set for next weekend, LSU will have to set the tone with Washington’s visit to Baton Rouge this weekend.

A monster lineman who uses his power and strength to his advantage against pass protection, the sky’s the limit for Washington at the collegiate level. Washington will be joined by a few other defensive recruits on officials this weekend.

Jaydon Chatman (2023) - Offensive Lineman

Chatman arrived in Baton Rouge Tuesday evening before getting his official visit rolling on Wednesday. The four-star interior lineman has been on a tear this summer, already taking two of his four official visits.

Already seeing Oklahoma and Texas A&M, Chatman eyes a commitment date relatively soon, shooting for some point this summer. With offensive line coach Brad Davis getting more one-on-one time with the elite, pass-protecting lineman, it could put the Tigers in position to continue adding depth to the big guys up front.

Coach Kelly is known for his ability to develop his linemen, which could ultimately be what pushes Chatman to Baton Rouge. Nonetheless, he’s set to take a mid-week visit where he’ll get some time for him and his family to get a better feel for LSU.

Omarion Miller (2023) - Wide Receiver

The four-star receiver and former LSU commit backed off his pledge in late May, looking to explore other options. It should come by no surprise Miller is coming off of an official visit to Nebraska where he was with former LSU wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph.

Quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan and recruiting specialist Jordan Arcement have turned up the heat with Miller’s recruitment lately. Set to hit campus on Thursday, this coaching staff will have their foot on the gas for the Louisiana wideout.

Though things are trending towards Nebraska, the long-time Tiger commit will look to spend some time with this new staff, more importantly Cortez Hankton, who has proven to be an ace recruiter.

Tausili Akana (2023) - EDGE

The No. 1 prospect in Utah is set to officially visit the Tigers after quite the recruitment tour this past week, seeing Auburn, Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Tennessee and Texas A&M. His visit with the Tigers this weekend will give Akana the chance to get some time with recruiting coordinator Brian Polian and defensive line coach Jamar Cain, who he has spoken highly of in the past.

Akana is one of the most sought-after defensive prospects in the country, seeing his recruitment blast off this spring. Getting to campus and developing relationships with coaches is the ultimate goal, which explains his incredible recruiting trip over the last week.

He’ll be joined by A’Mauri Washington on his visit this weekend, with both of them having the same goal in mind of meeting the new staff with their families. This shouldn’t be the last time Akana visits Death Valley, looking to get a taste of a game day atmosphere in the fall.