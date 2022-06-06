Tigers Ready to Make Splash in 2023 Recruiting Class, Set to Host Several Top Prospects This Month

It’s been a productive last few weeks for the LSU football program. After a successful spring game where Kelly and his staff had the chance to evaluate depth at certain positions, this group immediately hit the recruiting trail with force.

Visiting with elite prospects most of May then kicking off June hosting a flurry of recruits to campus, the Tigers are asserting themselves in some key recruiting battles. In total, LSU is set to host 21 recruits in the month of June.

With a 2023 class of only five commits to this point, Kelly has put his foot on the gas over the last few weeks, dishing out offers left and right while the Tigers host their annual summer camps.

Here are a few top prospects to monitor as recruiting ramps up:

Shelton Sampson Jr - Wide Receiver

After releasing his top six schools in April, LSU made the cut along with Alabama, Texas A&M, Oregon, Michigan and Florida State. With an official visit set in June, the five-star wide receiver is one of LSU’s top priority targets in the 2023 class.

A Baton Rouge native, Sampson has been on the Tigers radar during much of his high school career, but with the window on his recruitment closing soon, it’s now or never for LSU.

We’ve seen LSU lose a few in-state recruitment battles to SEC rivals as of late, namely Alabama, but with wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton leading the recruitment of a few elite wide outs, change could be on the horizon.

Tackett Curtis - Linebacker

The four-star, top-100 prospect in the 2023 class is fresh off of a productive visit with the Tigers where he had the chance to meet the new staff. Curtis, who has reeled in over 50 scholarship offers, has asserted himself as one of Louisiana’s top prospects in the class.

The Tigers have been playing catch up in Curtis’ recruitment, who hadn’t been to LSU’s campus in years. Getting the chance to see the updates and new personnel, it’s given him a different look of LSU when it comes to his commitment.

Curtis took an official visit with Wisconsin early this month and is set to visit USC and Ohio State in June. With the July dead period vastly approaching, Curtis is hoping to get an official visit in with LSU rather quickly, if at all. After a productive unofficial, LSU has certainly made a push for the elite linebacker.

“Coach House was the highlight of the trip for me,” Tackett told 247 Sports. “The type of person he is and the passion he was showing for wanting me, and just the energy he had wanting to get me, it was huge. He never left my side. He was with me the whole day. He wanted to show me what LSU was about and why they wanted me so much. It was just really good being around him. And he’s passionate. I mean, he’s jumping around the room and punching on me. It was great.”

Jordan Matthews - Cornerback

The six-foot, 175-pound corner has seen his recruitment blow up after a dominant junior campaign at Woodlawn. Right down the road from the Tigers, it’s clear why Matthews is of the utmost importance in this 2023 class.

Visiting Michigan over the weekend and an official visit set with Tennessee later this month, Matthews is exercising all options at the moment, but with LSU inserting themselves heavily over the last few months, they could be in the mix as well.

The lightning fast corner plays with tremendous physicality despite being so thin, but adding 15-20 pounds once at the college level, his lateral quickness will surely still be there. Matthews’ versatility as a defensive back could see him used as a hybrid at the next level, with the chance to play safety if needed.

Final Thoughts

Kelly and this staff have their foot on the gas with this 2023 recruiting class. With official visits and camps heating up this month, this staff is in position to make some noise with local talent as well as prospects on the national stage.

“We know all of the recruits that are in this state very well,” Kelly said. “I think we've got good momentum. I think the vibe in terms of what you'll see going on at LSU and LSU football has been well received. This month is going to be really big.”