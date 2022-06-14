Skip to main content
Top Miami Prospect Set to Officially Visit LSU This Weekend, Get a Feel for New Culture

Five-star wide receiver Jalen Brown looks to develop a better relationship with staff on visit with Tigers

2023 Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep wide receiver Jalen Brown is set for his second visit to Death Valley this year, officially visiting the Tigers this weekend. The five-star has developed a relationship with this new LSU staff, namely receivers coach Cortez Hankton, but wants a better feel for the Tigers.

Brown will be getting a taste of Death Valley June 17-19, hoping to get more one-on-one time with head coach Brian Kelly and the guys. Visiting campus earlier this year, Brown didn’t quite get a feel for the new culture this program is developing, looking to change that this weekend.

“Last time I went up with a group we spent like an hour and 30 minutes at the school,” Brown said. “I actually want to get up there. Actually speak with all the coaches. Basically get a feeling of the culture and what they’re trying to do over there with the LSU Tigers.”

LSU will be one of two official visits for Brown this month, with the second going to Michigan June 24-26. Brown has seen his recruitment ramp up this spring, with Tennessee and Texas A&M also entering the mix.

Brown spoke highly of Michigan when asked about what he is looking to get out of his official visit June 24. A school that has been pushing for him since day one, it’s no surprise they earned an official visit from Brown.

“Michigan, great history behind that school. I’ve been recruited from that school since day one,” Brown said. “It’s a great program. They’re doing a great job over there with JJ McCarthy and all those guys… They did what people thought they weren’t going to do last year.”

It’s a given Miami is also involved in Brown’s recruitment. The hometown Hurricanes have been pursuing the coveted wideout heavily for quite some time, with the new staff looking to separate themselves from the rest.

With LSU getting to host Brown on an official visit will certainly put them in a greater position to land the sought-after receiver. As Michigan, Miami, Tennessee and Texas A&M also enter the mix in the Brown sweepstakes, the Tigers and this staff will have to set the tone this weekend for the Miami native. 

