Who the Tigers Offered at the LSU Elite Camp, Standouts

The Tigers held their annual Elite Camp this Thursday and Friday, hosting some of the country’s top prospects over a two-day span. With some of the top targets in the 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes, head coach Brian Kelly did just as they have done all month and handed out a number of offers to attendees who have been on their radar.

From 2024 quarterbacks to high rising defensive backs, this coaching staff put their recruiting caps on and began building relationships with prospects they envision leading this program.

Here are a few offers that went out over the last two days:

Jermaine Matthews Jr. (2023) - Cornerback - Cincinnati, Ohio.

Matthews Jr. was one of the hottest names during the Thursday session of the Elite Camp. A do-it-all defensive back, he showed his versatility through much of the day and ultimately went home with an LSU offer.

With his recruitment blowing up, Matthews Jr. has begun locking in official visits to trim down his list. Visiting the Ohio State Buckeyes this weekend, this will be his second official visit being locked in.

Big10 and SEC schools got in on Matthews recruitment this spring, which means LSU is right on pace with the rest of them. Hoping to get an official visit from the standout defensive back, Matthews could help shape the 2023 recruiting class with only five commits to this point.

Walker White (2024) - Quarterback - Little Rock, Ark.

Quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan has had his work cut out for him this offseason whether it’s monitoring the progression of the guys on his roster or stepping out on the recruiting trail and evaluating quarterbacks at each camp. Nonetheless, the Tigers haven’t offered many, but White’s dominant camp proved to be different, receiving an offer from LSU Thursday.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound rising junior has had an impressive stretch of camps lately, showing off his strong arm and developed frame for his age. With Ole Miss being one of the first major schools to offer the Arkansas quarterback back in December, a strong spring showing brought in a number of other suitors.

When it’s all said and done, White could be one of the top 2024 quarterbacks in the class. For Kelly, Sloan and this staff to get in on his recruitment before he takes a snap his junior year is very important. Look for the Tigers to host White this fall for a game day and begin developing that strong relationship.

Ashton Stamps (2023) - Defensive Back - New Orleans, La.

The New Orleans native has been nothing short of dominant during his camp runs over the month of June. A product of Archbishop Rummel High School, where the Tigers love to dip in and land elite talent, Stamps has had a productive spring leading up to his senior campaign.

Pulling in offers from Missouri and Nebraska in April, it set the tone for a summer that has seen a handful of others enter his recruitment. His LSU offer could be what sparks other high-majors to look at the versatile defensive back.

Though Stamps shouldn’t just be labeled as a defensive back. A true athlete who can play all over the field, he could be utilized in a number of ways for the program he lands with. Stamps has all the makings of a breakout senior season for Rummel in 2022.

Tyanthony Smith (2024) - Linebacker - Jasper, TX.

Smith has come onto the recruiting scene strong this spring. After getting his first offer from Texas Tech back in December, the rising junior received Power Five interest instantaneously. Securing offers from most in-state schools such as Baylor, TCU, Texas and SMU, others started to take notice.

The versatile linebacker can be used in a number of different schemes and showed off what he’s capable of at the LSU Elite Camp Friday. Ultimately receiving an offer from Brian Kelly and LSU, Smith was certainly a standout over the last two days.

With a sturdy frame, sitting at 6-foot-1, 202-pounds, once Smith begins putting on muscle he will be in position to reach peak potential. Already displaying great technique and instincts, the weight room will be his best friend over his final two years in high school.