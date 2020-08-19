Linebacker Anthony Hill Making Waves on Recruiting Trail After Recent Offer from LSU Football

Anthony Hill was visiting his grandmother in early July when he got a text from one of his coaches that LSU wanted to talk to him. With over a dozen offers already in his pocket, the 2023 inside linebacker prospect was still amazed when the defending national champs officially extended him a scholarship offer.

"Grandma was pretty excited about the LSU offer for sure," Hill said. "I can't remember which coach I talked to specifically but he told me that he likes my film and loves my character on and off the field. They like how I play all over the field and can play both offense and defense."

LSU, Alabama, Penn State and Florida are just a few of the schools that have reached out to Hill and made him a scholarship offer. Because he is still just a rising sophomore, the recruiting process is still new to him so to be able to receive the level of attention he has at this point is a great experience.

"What really sticks out to me about the process so far is just how big some of these programs are," Hill said. "The fact that these schools are taking a chance on a freshman like myself is really just crazy to me."

The Denton, Texas native is primarily being recruited by colleges as an inside linebacker at 6-foot-2, 218 pounds. Hill was told by LSU that they don't want to pigeonhole him into a particular spot since he still has a few years of physical maturation ahead of him. The Tigers told Hill the vision for him is as a future edge rusher or linebacker, depending on how his body develops.

Though he hasn't heard from the LSU staff since that initial call, the overwhelming response from college recruiters he's talked to is how they like that he plays sideline to sideline and how agile he is for his frame.

When he goes back and watches his freshman tape, Hill can see that's he's a long linebacker that can run fast and use his high football IQ to his advantage.

This offseason has been about getting stronger and faster. From a technique perspective, footwork and pass coverage have been the primary points of emphasis.

"I'm really smart on the field," Hill said. "I think that's one thing that I feel pretty confident in. I've also improved my bench press by about 20 pounds and can really feel the difference when I'm out running through drills."

Ryan High School is currently back in the weight room for workouts after a disappointing finish to the 2019 season. Ryan is coming off a state championship appearance that ended in a loss so the team is working even harder this offseason to finish the season the right way.

"We've been working out at the school in two hour sessions," Hill said. "We've been wearing masks, sanitizing hands, staying six feet apart. Just trying to maintain that social distancing so we can keep practicing."

Hill looks at the success LSU had in 2019, in particular the accomplishments of inside linebackers Patrick Queen and Jacob Phillips, and can't help but be excited by the opportunity that lies ahead of him. While he followed Queen and Phillips last year, he really likes the way Devin White plays.

"I've watched a lot of Devin White and I just like how good he in coverage because I also feel like I'm pretty good in coverage," Hill said. "He's a sideline to sideline linebacker, he's everywhere on the field and I'm just trying to be like that."

While Hill is probably not even close to being done receiving offers, he's trying to keep everything even for now in his recruiting process. With that being said, he was very complimentary of the LSU program and the way that coach Ed Orgeron has gone about making it a powerhouse in college football.

"I love coach O, I feel like he's a great coach and I love the culture," Hill said. "They always have great linebackers, great secondary. Their defense is always elite so it's always a good choice for defensive minded players like myself."