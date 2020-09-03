Louisiana Safety Derek Williams Talks LSU Football Offer, Receiving Advice From Former Teammate Kayshon Boutte

Derek Williams doesn't have to go to far for advice about his recruitment. Williams, who is starting to catch the eyes of programs across the country, only has to text teammate, longtime friend and LSU freshman receiver Kayshon Boutte whenever he wants to talk.

Boutte and Williams were teammates at Westgate High School a year ago, Boutte the established senior receiver who was already committed to the purple and gold, and Williams the wide eyed freshman safety trying to make an impact early.