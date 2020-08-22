SI.com
2022 Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early Updates Recruitment Process, Where LSU Football Stands

Glen West

Back in early March, 2022 offensive line recruit Jaylen Early couldn't have dreamed what the next few months have turned out to be. Holding just a single scholarship offer from Colorado, it wasn't until the Oklahoma Sooners saw Early's tape and extended him an offer that his recruitment really took off.

Early currently holds 28 Division I scholarship offers with some of the top programs in the country joining the sweepstakes, including LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, Oklahoma and Texas. The most exciting part about his recruitment process thus far for Early is getting to spend time with the coaching staffs and learning about the various programs that have made him offers. 

