2022 Athlete Jordan McDonald Seeing Steady Burst in Recruitment, Talks LSU Football

The week before LSU's senior night in Tiger Stadium last season, there was another important game taking place in Georgia. Marietta High School and Milton High School were were in an epic playoff battle, eventually won by Arik Gilbert, BJ Ojulari and Marietta.

On the other sideline was 2022 athlete Jordan McDonald, a running back whose recruitment was just starting to pick up steam. McDonald had a scheduled visit to Baton Rouge for the Texas A & M game the following week and told Ojulari about it in passing after the game.