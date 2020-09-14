SI.com
2022 Recruit Kanaya Charlton Talks Coming From Education First Background, LSU Football Offer

Glen West

Kanaya Charlton had no intentions of playing football until his mother told him he needed to use his size for something productive. Coming from an education first household, Charlton, a very bright student, focused more on academics at an early age and didn't get into football until middle school.

Now entering his junior year of high school, Charlton didn't start playing football until about four years ago and never watched football growing up. 

