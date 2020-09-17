SI All-American Provides Analysis of LSU Football's Strong Start to 2022 Recruiting Class

LSU has undoubtedly built one of the stronger recruiting classes in 2022, addressing needs with high caliber prospects. The Tigers have landed seven total commitments to this points, including quarterback Walker Howard, wide receiver Decoldest Crawford, offensive lineman Lucas Taylor, defensive lineman Shone Washington, cornerback Khamauri Rogers and safeties Bryce Anderson and Bryan Allen.

Rogers has already kicked off his junior season in dominant fashion, recording a pick six in his first preseason scrimmage of the season.