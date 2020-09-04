LSU Football Attacking All the Right Needs in 2021 Recruiting Class

LSU recruiting couldn’t be riding better momentum as the 2021 recruiting cycle draws to a close. The Tigers have proven over the last two years to be phenomenal in attacking the needs of each recruiting class and 2021 is no different.

The Tigers currently have 18 commits in the 2021 class and have addressed two of the biggest areas of need with more potentially on the way. Defensive line and receiver were the two areas of need with this class and six of the 18 commits are from those two positions.