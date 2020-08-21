Highly Touted Receiver Brandon Inniss Taking Recruiting World by Storm, Talks LSU Football

Not many eighth graders walk into high school with nearly a dozen Division I scholarship offers on their resume. But Florida wide receiver Brandon Inniss isn't your ordinary high school prospect. Growing up, Inniss always played a few age groups ahead because he was so dominant on the football field.

He had heard stories of former Georgia and current New England Patriots running back Sony Michel playing varsity as an eighth grader and wanted that opportunity. So when the time came to pick a high school, there were two schools Inniss considered.