How Does LSU Football Stack Up Against the SEC West and Favorite Alabama?

The SEC kicks off its football season this next Saturday. How does LSU stack up with SEC West favorite Alabama?

To begin, thank you to all the people behind the scenes for what the rest of us will reap the benefits. All the security measures for COVID-19 needed to be in place before projecting the final team standings, top players by position, and of course any team(s) that will compete for the college football playoffs. Now, onto discussing LSU football.