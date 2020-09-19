Makari Vickers Talks Recent Explosion on Recruiting Trail Kicked Off by LSU Football

Makari Vickers was a name not many in the recruiting world knew of three weeks ago. The rising sophomore was a lengthy receiver just starting to learn defensive back when his trainer told him that LSU wanted to give him a call.

The Tigers made him an offer, sparking a string of interest from other programs over the next 48 hours including Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina and Georgia Tech. Vickers said it's been a blessing to receive that level of interest from some of the top schools in the country.